India vs England 4th Test Day 5, Manchester weather forecast: Will rain rescue India or spoil Rahul-Gill’s resistance?

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's fightback on Day 4 added fresh intrigue to the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, setting up a tantalising final day in Manchester. But beyond the spotlight on the two batters and England's expected response in the morning session, the weather in Manchester has sparked intense discussion, with rain likely to play a decisive role in the outcome. Fans in the stands as rain stops play on day two of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground(PTI)

According to the UK Met Office, Sunday is expected to be cloudy, with chances of light rainfall in the morning. The temperature will hover between 14°C and 18 18°C. In fact, there is an 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning session at Old Trafford, which will drop to 70 per cent by the afternoon, 50 per cent till tea and 30 per cent by the close of play.

Who will benefit from this? As mentioned above, the probability of rain could imply washed-out sessions, increasing India's chances of a draw, which would subsequently keep the series alive until the finale at The Oval. Intermittent rain breaks, which seem more likely, could rather hamper India in breaking their rhythm. Not to forget, the second new ball is due in just 17 overs.

Earlier on Day 4, England had sniffed an early opportunity to pin India down and wrap up the series after Ben Stokes smashed a century and Chris Woakes was in sight of a hat trick before he'd even completed the first over of India's second innings. By lunch, India were 1/2 and 310 runs behind.

Despite the odds stacked against the visitors, the stubborn stand of Rahul (87 not out) and Gill (78 not out) gave India the hope of salvaging something from the Test and the five-match series as a whole, which England lead 2-1. India ended the day on 174-2 and trailing by 137 after frustrating the host.

"It was very frustrating. We expected to get a few more wickets after the first over of the day," said England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. "But they (India) batted very well, they stuck at it."