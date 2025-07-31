India vs England 5th Test, London weather forecast: Rain set to stir things up after fiery pre-match drama at The Oval

India and England head into the final clash of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with the hosts leading 2-1, and the visitors desperate to square things up. The fifth and final Test begins on Thursday (July 31) at The Oval, where Shubman Gill's men will ride the momentum of a resilient comeback in Manchester. London: The Oval cricket ground ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London(PTI)

However, the weather could disrupt the series decider. According to AccuWeather, Thursday could begin under gloomy skies with a chance of afternoon showers, with thunderstorms predicted between 3-5 PM. Early morning showers are also predicted, which can delay the toss. Rain is also predicted on Friday, with gloomy skies on Day 3.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Thursday, too. With an 80% chance of rain just before and at the scheduled start, a delayed toss now looks likely. The downpour isn’t expected to relent either; forecasts predict a persistent 70-80% rain threat through most of the day, with conditions likely to ease only towards stumps.

India have lost all four tosses in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy so far, and the weather conditions will be one of the key indicators in dictating the decision at the toss.

With no margin for error, India are expected to go full tilt for a win to level the series. The team’s character at Old Trafford has set up a fitting finale at The Ova, where not just the weather, but temperament and timing, may hold the key.

A resilient fightback

India were staring at defeat for large parts of the fourth Test after conceding a 311-run first-innings lead and losing both openers without a run on board in their second innings. England had piled on 669 after bowling India out for 358, and the game seemed to be slipping away within four days. But the visitors produced one of their most determined batting efforts overseas to defy the odds and walk away with a draw that keeps the series alive.

KL Rahul (90) and Gill (103) stitched together a gritty partnership to steady the innings on the fourth evening, ensuring no further damage before stumps. On the final day, Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) displayed remarkable composure and class to bat India to safety with unbeaten centuries.

India will take heart from that performance heading into the final Test. The Oval surface has traditionally offered plenty to batters, especially in the first two innings. A recent County Championship fixture saw both sides amass close to 1500 runs, and the average first-innings total at the venue stands at 343.