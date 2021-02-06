IND USA
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Andrew Flintoff takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan for his old tweet on Joe Root
Amitabh Bachchan and Andrew Flintoff.(PTI/Getty)
Amitabh Bachchan and Andrew Flintoff.(PTI/Getty)
cricket

India vs England: Andrew Flintoff takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan for his old tweet on Joe Root

  Root scored 218 runs in the first innings as England reached a mammoth score of 555/8 after two days of play in the first Test. Root has been getting a lot of plaudits for his batting and even an old tweet from Indian acting legend Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:31 PM IST

Joe Root is in the form of his life. After scoring 200 and 187 in the two Test matches against Sri Lanka earlier this year, Root continued his run-spree during England’s tour of India. In the first Test in Chennai, Root showed why he is regarded as one of the best players of spin as he scored his second double century of the year against India.

Root scored 218 runs in the first innings as England reached a mammoth score of 555/8 after two days of play in the first Test. Root has been getting a lot of plaudits for his batting and even an old tweet from Indian acting legend Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had taken a little dig at Virat Kohli during the 2016 World T20, saying that the Indian captain could become as good as Root one day. To that tweet, Bachchan replied saying “Root who?’ जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko ..!!!”

After Root’s double century in Chennai, Flintoff again got back to the tweet.

READ | I need to go back and work in the nets, says Nadeem after bowling six no-balls

Root on Saturday became the first player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match. In the process, Root also surpassed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq as the player with the highest individual score playing the 100th Test match of his career.

His record stood for 15 years before being broken by Root, who reached his double-century with a six off R Ashwin, the second time he hit the off-spinner over the ropes.

Root also became the first captain after 84 years to register a hat-trick of 150-plus scores in Test cricket. The England captain became only second skipper after legendary Don Bradman to achieve the feat. Australia’s Bradman was the first captain to notch up three successive 150-plus scores in Test cricket way back in 1937.

