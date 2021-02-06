India vs England: Andrew Flintoff takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan for his old tweet on Joe Root
Joe Root is in the form of his life. After scoring 200 and 187 in the two Test matches against Sri Lanka earlier this year, Root continued his run-spree during England’s tour of India. In the first Test in Chennai, Root showed why he is regarded as one of the best players of spin as he scored his second double century of the year against India.
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had taken a little dig at Virat Kohli during the 2016 World T20, saying that the Indian captain could become as good as Root one day. To that tweet, Bachchan replied saying “Root who?’ जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko ..!!!”
After Root’s double century in Chennai, Flintoff again got back to the tweet.
Root on Saturday became the first player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match. In the process, Root also surpassed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq as the player with the highest individual score playing the 100th Test match of his career.
His record stood for 15 years before being broken by Root, who reached his double-century with a six off R Ashwin, the second time he hit the off-spinner over the ropes.
Root also became the first captain after 84 years to register a hat-trick of 150-plus scores in Test cricket. The England captain became only second skipper after legendary Don Bradman to achieve the feat. Australia’s Bradman was the first captain to notch up three successive 150-plus scores in Test cricket way back in 1937.
Kuldeep had to sit out of India's Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
Mominul's 115 — reaching the 3,000 runs milestone in the process — helped Bangladesh set a fearsome 395 runs target for West Indies.
Team India were disappointed as a clear sound was heard when the ball passed Buttler's bat. However, the hosts had already used up all their reviews and could not take the DRS.
Joe Root batted on against India on Day 2 in Chennai and notched up the fifth double century of his career – second in three Tests.
Mark Butcher took a shot at R Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'.
