India vs England: 'Big achievement': Ashish Nehra lauds Ishant Sharma ahead of his 100th Test
Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra praised Ishant Sharma for growing as a fast bowler over the past few years, and said that playing 100 Tests is a big achievement. Ishant is expected to be a part of India's bowling line-up in the 3rd Test against England at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which begins on Wednesday.
Ishant would become only the 2nd Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests if he is included in the playing XI. Speaking on Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, Nehra said that Ishant has altered his length which is an important aspect of Test cricket.
Also read: 'Sure Virat, Shastri must be thinking same way': Anshuman Gaekwad says India should not worry about WTC Championship
“Not only any Indian fast bowler, but any fast bowler playing 100 Test matches is a big achievement. When people talk about Ishant Sharma’s length, yes, he has altered his length, which is very important in Test cricket," he said.
"Plus, he is the same old Ishant Sharma, the ball is coming into right-handers, which is really important for him, bowling around the stumps. Earlier, he used to bowl only over the stumps, but still the ball was not going away nicely against left-handers or you can say when right-handers are batting coming in nicely," Nehra added.
"From the last 18 to 24 months, even around the stumps, forget over the stumps, the ball is going away nicely to the left-handed batsmen.
"This shows that he is thinking about his game, looking to add new things, and the results have gone in his favour. It’s a great thing for India," he signed of
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Big achievement': Nehra lauds Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Very difficult': Dasgupta points out disadvantage for fielding team at Motera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera: Welcome to the world's largest cricket stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root made 'honest mistake' over departure comments: Moeen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why RCB bid only once for Steve Smith and backed out - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Focus on match': Gaekwad says India shouldn't worry about WTC Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beware the Indian stadium experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera from the archives, one last time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox