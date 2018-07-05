India vs England: Chris Jordon confident hosts will unravel Kuldeep Yadav mystery

England pace bowler Chris Jordan feels his team has ‘over-trained’ with bowling machine Merlyn and will be ready for the threat posed by the Indian spinners in the second T20 tie on Friday.

“Merlyn is a good addition, especially when you don’t have someone to replicate bowling left-arm chinaman. It is over-training because Merlyn obviously does spin and bounce a lot more. But if you come out of a Merlyn session you’re in pretty good order,” said Jordan, talking about his batsmen’s preparations at the Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

Most of the England batsmen had a hit against the bowling machine, which can replicate any bowler’s deliveries.

READ | KL Rahul sizzles at No 3 but covets opener’s slot

After Kuldeep destroyed their batting line-up with 5/24 at Old Trafford, the England players have been working on various ways to neutralise his threat. “There’s so much video footage around. A few of the guys would have played with (Kuldeep) at KKR and watched him across the IPL.

“It’s just trying to get an insight maybe into his mindset as well, and when he bowls which ball,” said Jordan. “They also do have 10 other good players, so we can’t get too caught up with Kuldeep. “He did well on the day, (but) we’ll be looking to nullify that tomorrow.”

Jordan, who didn’t have a bad outing as he returned figures of 0/27 in four overs, denied the home team’s confidence had taken a beating.

READ | Shot in arm for BCCI officials as SC agrees to review sticky clauses

“No, I don’t think so at all. We’ve been on a high in white-ball cricket for a while now and one game, one defeat, shouldn’t change our confidence whatsoever.

“You still want to be on the front foot, still want to play positive cricket.

“The better team beat us on the day. It was a good spell from Kuldeep, first of all, and then a very good innings from Rahul.

“They thoroughly deserved the win, but we’ll be looking to bounce back come tomorrow.”