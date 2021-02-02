India vs England: Coach Ravi Shastri addresses Team India as Virat Kohli & co. begin nets session in Chennai
India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday addressed Team India as the Virat Kohli-led team came out for their first nets session at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team will square off against England in four-match Test series, the first of which will be played at Chepauk starting from Friday.
The images of coach Shastri addressing the team were shared by the BCCI from their official Twitter handle.
"Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," the BCCI wrote in the caption.
The BCCI also shared an image of skipper Kohli speaking to the players before the start of training in a story on Instagram.
Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team had its first outdoor practice session on Monday, after completing the 6-day mandatory quarantine after reaching Chennai.
The first two Test matches of the series will be played in Chennai where the players will remain in an IPL-like bubble.
Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from an injury.
This is the first series that is being played in India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this series will have a big impact on BCCI's decision of whether it wants to host the upcoming season of IPL in India or the UAE.
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh go golfing together, picture goes viral
- The two former cricketers were all smiles as Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a picture with Yuvraj Singh in a golf course.
India vs England: Quarantine over, Kohli & Co out for practice at Chepauk
- Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from injury.
'He can give you heart-attacks, but also take your breath away'
- Pant's turnaround is one of the most remarkable ones witnessed in history of Indian cricket and Sridhar reckons what makes him such a dangerous batsman is fearlessness.
'It's something we can use': Leach on emulating Giles' leg-stump line vs India
- Will we see a repeat of Ashley Giles-like tactics of bowling outside leg-stump to the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara?
