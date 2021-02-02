India vs England: Coach Ravi Shastri addresses Team India as Virat Kohli & co. begin nets session in Chennai

India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday addressed Team India as the Virat Kohli-led team came out for their first nets session at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team will square off against England in four-match Test series, the first of which will be played at Chepauk starting from Friday.

The images of coach Shastri addressing the team were shared by the BCCI from their official Twitter handle.

"Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," the BCCI wrote in the caption.

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021





The BCCI also shared an image of skipper Kohli speaking to the players before the start of training in a story on Instagram.





Virat Kohli addresses Team India.(BCCI/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team had its first outdoor practice session on Monday, after completing the 6-day mandatory quarantine after reaching Chennai.

Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mt7FShNFrb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2021





The first two Test matches of the series will be played in Chennai where the players will remain in an IPL-like bubble.

Captain Virat Kohli and paceman Ishant Sharma joined the rest of the squad which returned victorious from Australia last month. Kohli was on paternity leave while Ishant was recovering from an injury.

This is the first series that is being played in India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The successful hosting of this series will have a big impact on BCCI's decision of whether it wants to host the upcoming season of IPL in India or the UAE.

