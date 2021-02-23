IND USA
Indian captain Virat Kohli during training session in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

‘During Twilight, it gets very tricky’- Kohli explains why it’s ‘much more challenging’ to play with pink-ball

Kohli, while addressing the pre-match virtual press conference in Ahmedabad, spoke about how batting under against pink ball under lights will be challenging.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:37 PM IST

As India gear up to lock horns with Joe Root’s England in the day-night Test on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, skipper Virat Kohli has said that facing the pink ball is more challenging than the red ball irrespective of the nature of the surface.

Both India and England will enter the 3rd Test with a lot of unknowns. Though the pink ball is known to assist the pacers, it remains to be seen how much will it aid the spinners, which is considered Team India's strength at home.

“It is much more challenging to play with the pink ball regardless of the pitch you play on. Especially in the evening, if as a batting team, you are starting your innings under lights then that one and a half hour is very challenging,” Kohli said in the pre-match press conference.

ALSO READ | India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

“Yes, spin will come into play for sure but I don't think the new ball and fast bowlers can be ignored. The pink ball does bring them into the game till the ball is nice and shiny, something we are very well aware of and preparing accordingly,” added Kohli.

India have played only two pink-ball Tests so far. They won at home against Bangladesh in 2019 but more recently, lost to Australia heavily in Adelaide, where they were bowled their lowest total ever -- 36.

Talking about the experience his team has gained from the two outings, Kohli said: "Last time we experienced that the first session is probably the nicest to bat when the sun is out and the ball doesn't do much. But when it starts to get dark, especially during that Twilight, it gets very tricky.

"The light changes, it's difficult to see the ball and then under lights, it is like playing the first session in the morning. In a normal Test match the ball does tend to swing a lot (in the morning). So, I think it's a reversal of roles and something that you need to adjust to quite quickly," he explained.

(With PTI Inputs)

