England's 81 all-out is their lowest Test total ever against India
- Ind vs Eng: England had registered their previous lowest-total against India back in 1971 at the Oval. BS Chandrashekhar scalped 6 wickets to restrict Ray Illingworth-led England for 101 in the second innings.
Virat Kohli & Co thumped England by 10 wickets to win the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. It turned out to be a rapid-fire event that lasted just two days. England opted to bat first after winning the toss but failed to capitalise on the opportunity.
After bundling up the visitors for 112 in the first innings, Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin teamed up to script England’s worst collapse against the hosts. Joe Root & Co were bowled out for a paltry 81 which happens to be England's lowest-ever total in a Test match against India.
England had registered their previous lowest-total against India back in 1971 at the Oval. BS Chandrashekhar scalped 6 wickets to restrict Ray Illingworth-led England for 101 in the second innings.
India were set a target of 173 runs which they chased down with 4 wickets in hand and won the three-match series 1-0.
Here’s the list of England’s lowest scores against India in Test cricket:
81 - Ahmedabad 2021
101 - The Oval 1971
102 - Leeds 1986
102 - Mumbai 1981
Overall, England's lowest total in an innings is 45 runs which was recorded against arch-rivals Australia in 1887.
In the third Test, England's scorecard bore a dismal look as none of the batters managed to score above 25 runs, failing to counter the Indian spin attack. All-rounder Ben Stokes’ 25 and Ollie Pope's 12 were the best contributions.
Left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel picked five wickets in the English second essay, adding to his outstanding haul of six in the first innings. His became the best bowling performance in a pink-ball match. Ashwin, on the other hand, added four more to his first-day spoils of three scalps to cross the 400-wicket mark in the longest format.
"I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
This is a man who has been the fastest in the world to reach 200, 250 and 350 Test wickets, and yet derided for being someone who thrives only on home conditions.
Ind vs Eng: The visitors were bundled out for 112 and 81 in consecutive days as India completed a 10-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. A total of 17 wickets fell on the second day.
India vs England: Axar became the first bowler to take 11 wickets in a pink ball Test while Ashwin became the fastest Indian to pick 400 Test wickets as the hosts took a 2-1 series lead.
