'He can be a nightmare for spinners': Manjrekar wants Rahane pushed down to 6, Pant promoted to 5
- India vs England: Manjrekar has recommended a change in India's batting order in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot down to No. 6.
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has recommended a change in the batting order for India in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot lower to No. 6. Rahane has been a staple No. 5 batsman for India in Tests since as far as the mind can remember, with he, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli forming the backbone of India's middle order, whereas Pant has played all his Test cricket for India at six.
However, with Pant showing a tremendous rise in form and given how he ran out of partners during India's batting on Sunday, Manjrekar feels it wouldn't be the worst idea to push Pant a place higher in the line-up.
"How about Rishabh Pant at five? Just to ensure that you get a left-hand batsman because you’ve got Number 3 a right hander, you’ve got Virat Kohli at 4, Ajinkya Rahane at 5. With Rishabh Pant, now running out of partners and with the kind of form he is in, how about him at five and Ajinkya Rahane at six? Very premature. Wouldn’t happen soon but just a thought that came to my mind," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.
Pant blasted another Test half-century on Sunday – his second of the series and sixth overall – but eventually was stranded unbeaten at the other end India were bowled out for 329 in the first innings of the second Test in Chennai. Since the 97 he scored against Australia in Sydney, a knock that allowed India at one stage to harbour hopes of a win, the wicketkeeper batsman has not looked back. His unbeaten 89* at the Gabba was the architect of India’s three-wicket win in Brisbane, while in the first Test against England in Chennai too, Pant’s counter-attacking 91 allowed India to breathe after they were reduced to 76/4 in the first innings.
Manjrekar, who had his questions about Pant’s consistency when he played his first match of the Australia tour, is convinced of the wicketkeeper batsman’s unorthodox technique and has urged people to allow him to thrive in his own style.
"Forget about how he gets his runs because that’s his own style. We’ve got to unlearn the gospels of batting that you’ve got to start in a certain way. Rishabh Pant has his own style. This consistency that is coming doesn’t seem like it’s a stroke of luck. We are starting to see some kind of a method in the way he plays," Manjrekar said.
"What I like about him when he defends against spinners, he goes right back into the batting crease and plays with a dead ball. And the same guy can go down the pitch and hit the ball out of the ground. So he can be a nightmare for spinners. Today he took on the off-spinners as well so he’s not a one-trick pony who will only go after the left-arm spinners."
