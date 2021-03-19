I don't know why there can't be an ‘I don't know’ call for the umpires: Virat Kohli on soft-signal controversy
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday questioned the concept of conclusive proofs required to overturn a soft signal which sparked controversy during the 4th T20I against England on Thursday in Ahmedabad. During India’s innings, a couple of calls raised questions over the judgement of Third Umpire Virender Sharma and the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav was one of them.
Suryakumar lost his wicket to Sam Curran after scoring his maiden T20I half-century. The right-handed batsman tried to play a ramp shot but Dawid Malan ended up taking the catch. The replay indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan was taking the catch. Since the soft signal was out, the third umpire stayed with the on-field call citing ‘lack of conclusive evidence’.
“There was an instance in the Test series when Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) caught the ball and wasn't sure. When there's a half-and-half effort, the soft signal becomes more important. I don't know why there cannot be a sort of "I don't know" call for the umpire as well. Why does it have to be a conclusive one? Because then that [dictates] the whole decision completely. Similar to the argument we have about umpire's call as well. You want these things ironed out to keep the game linear. But we want clarity on the field,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
Another incident that brought the soft signal under scrutiny took place in the last over of India’s innings when Washington Sundar played an uppercut and was caught by Adil Rashid at the boundary. However, replays indicated that Rashid's foot touched the boundary rope but third umpire Virender Sharma stayed with the on-field call.
On Tuesday, Suryakumar batted for the first time in international cricket and hit a classy 31-ball 57 to ensure India posted a competitive 185/8. England managed 177/8 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs to lose the match by eight runs.
The series decider will now be played on Saturday at the same venue.
