Former India cricketers slam third umpire's decision against Suryakumar Yadav due to 'soft signal' rule

Indian made a terrific comeback in the series as they defeated England by 8 runs in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to level the series 2-2. The game witnessed some terrific batting from Suryakumar Yadav who made his debut in the second T20I along with Ishan Kishan. He couldn't get a chance to bat in his first match but on Thursday, he performed brilliantly and hit his maiden half-century in his first outing.

He started off by hitting Jofra Archer for a massive six off the first ball he faced, which was also a huge 143kph screamer. He maintained his fine form and registered 57 runs with 3 sixes and 6 fours in his knock off 31 balls.

However, the way he got dismissed ended up creating quite a controversy after he was caught off Sam Curran by Dawid Malan at fine leg. Contrastingly, the replays showed that the ball had burst through Malan’s hands and touched the ground before the fielder got control of it eventually.

Despite repeated replays, TV umpire Virender Sharma couldn’t find a dependable proof to overturn the soft out signal and Suryakumar had to walk back to the pavilion.

This controversial dismissal sparked the soft signal debate as many former cricketers questioned the rule.

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Always a good idea to give 3rd umpire real time replay of low catches along with the slow motions and zoomed-in replays. Just another perspective on the tricky low catches. #INDvENGt20 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 18, 2021

Soft signal. Can we get rid of this ? It makes no sense whatsoever. @surya_14kumar will be gutted #DoddaMathu #INDvENG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) March 18, 2021

That’s Not-Out IMHO. Let technology overrule it. https://t.co/3WmKpXMG6E — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2021

Unlucky Suryakumar Yadav poor decision by umpire onfield and 3rd umpire Hard luck SKY — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 18, 2021





India survived some nervy late overs after Suryakumar's blistering maiden fifty to register a series-levelling eight-run victory over England on Thursday. Asked to bat, India posted 185 for 8, their highest total in the series, and then restricted England to 177 for 8 to win the match and level the five-match series 2-2.