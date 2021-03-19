Former India cricketers slam third umpire's decision against Suryakumar Yadav due to 'soft signal' rule
Indian made a terrific comeback in the series as they defeated England by 8 runs in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to level the series 2-2. The game witnessed some terrific batting from Suryakumar Yadav who made his debut in the second T20I along with Ishan Kishan. He couldn't get a chance to bat in his first match but on Thursday, he performed brilliantly and hit his maiden half-century in his first outing.
He started off by hitting Jofra Archer for a massive six off the first ball he faced, which was also a huge 143kph screamer. He maintained his fine form and registered 57 runs with 3 sixes and 6 fours in his knock off 31 balls.
However, the way he got dismissed ended up creating quite a controversy after he was caught off Sam Curran by Dawid Malan at fine leg. Contrastingly, the replays showed that the ball had burst through Malan’s hands and touched the ground before the fielder got control of it eventually.
Despite repeated replays, TV umpire Virender Sharma couldn’t find a dependable proof to overturn the soft out signal and Suryakumar had to walk back to the pavilion.
This controversial dismissal sparked the soft signal debate as many former cricketers questioned the rule.
India survived some nervy late overs after Suryakumar's blistering maiden fifty to register a series-levelling eight-run victory over England on Thursday. Asked to bat, India posted 185 for 8, their highest total in the series, and then restricted England to 177 for 8 to win the match and level the five-match series 2-2.
