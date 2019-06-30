India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow break 40-year-old World Cup record against India

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow created history on Sunday by stitching together the highest opening partnership against India in World Cup history. During England’s group stage match in Birmingham, the duo of Roy and Bairstow added 160 runs for the opening wicket to put the hosts in the driver’s seat.

Jason Roy marked his return to the World Cup with a fifty while Bairstow slammed a brilliant hundred off 90 deliveries. This was the 11th century partnership for the opening wicket for England in World Cup and the 2nd in the World Cup this year. Also. this was the 8th century run stand between the pair in ODIs.

The previous record belonged to Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes of West Indies who scored 138 for the opening wicket against India in their World Cup encounter in 1979 at Birmingham.

England need to win the match against India to keep semi-final qualification in their own hands after successive defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia had rocked their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant was handed his World Cup debut on Sunday after being named in the India team to face England who welcomed back opener Jason Roy for a contest crucial to their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Pant, a member of the test side that won a series in Australia over the New Year, flew in to join the squad two weeks ago as replacement for Shikhar Dhawan after the opener fractured his hand.

Known for his six-hitting prowess, the 21-year-old left-handed batsman will bat at number four in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who failed to nail down the spot over three World Cup outings.

England, who need to win their last two group matches against India and New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals without relying on other results, received a boost with Roy returning from a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old replaced James Vince and will open with Jonny Bairstow, while paceman Liam Plunkett came into the side.

Morgan won the toss and elected to bat under a slightly overcast Birmingham sky.

