'If he was playing, England wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win': Atherton highlights 'India's strength'
- India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
India made yet another prolific comeback in the series, winning the fourth T20I against England by eight runs on Thursday. Chasing 186 to win, England were making decent progress, when they were 66 for 2 and later when Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were in the middle of a free-flowing partnership for the fourth wicket. Bairstow and Stokes added 65 runs in six overs when the England all-rounder really turning on the heat in the chase.
Also Read | Player who made more than half the runs, you didn't send him up but further down: Chopra on Iyer's batting position
In fact, for a moment it looked as if England would walk away with the series, but three wickets in quick succession turned the momentum towards India. Deepak Chahar dismissed Rahul Chahar for a vital breakthrough, and once Shardul Thakur dismissed the dangerous Stokes and Eoin Morgan off consecutive balls, victory seemed inevitable for India. With 24 needed off the last over, Jofra Archer swung a four and six to bring the equation down to 12 needed off three before Thakur held his nerves and secured the win for India.
The win by India was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time. Atherton pointed out that had India had Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks, the fact that England came close to pulling off a win wouldn't have been possible which highlights India's strength.
Also Read | 'That is where India won and England lost the game': Inzamam picks his 'Man of the Match' from 4th T20I
"As we've seen in this game, the chasing side has enjoyed a significant advantage and listening to Thakur there saying that the dew has really come down in this game, that would suggest even more of an advantage to bat second," Atherton said on Sky Sports.
"And also, missing a key bowler there in Jasprit Bumrah. You can imagine that if he was playing there, don't think England would have got close to sniffing a surprise win at the end when they found themselves needing 24 off the last over. So, it shows India's strength… terrific game."
Atherton weighed in on England's strength and weakness, saying that the partnership between Stokes and Bairstow is an indication that the team can rally with a left-hand, right-hand combination in the middle, but playing three left-handed batsmen in the middle order with Stokes, Morgan and Dawid Malan, England would want to re-think their heading into the series decider on Saturday.
"I thought England's chase showed both strengths and weaknesses. You had the 14th and 15th overs, when Bairstow and Stokes were in against two spinners sending it different ways – Sundar and Chahar. He (Kohli) ended up with the wrong bowler bowling at the wrong batsman but that's the point about the left and right hander that even a single will swap it. So that's a strength for England when they had a right and left hander," Atherton added.
"But once the wicket fell, Bairstow got out then you've got three left handers and it was a point that we made after the second game that India won… with three left handers in the middle what is the most obvious slower ball to bowl to any right arm over bowler, it's your off-cutter and if the pitch is holding it makes it effective."
If he'd played, Eng wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win: Atherton
- India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
'No.6 is not the right spot': Chopra not happy with Iyer's batting position
- In the first match of the series, Iyer scored 67 runs as India struggled to put on a commanding total.
'That's where India won and England lost': Inzamam picks his 'MOM' from 4th T20I
- India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57 in the 4th T20I, but Inzamam said that if it was up to him, he would have given it to someone else.
'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'
- India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
'What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss'
- Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner
- "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
Flexibility to flexing muscles
- Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
- With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.