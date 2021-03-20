IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'If he was playing, England wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win': Atherton highlights 'India's strength'
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
cricket

'If he was playing, England wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win': Atherton highlights 'India's strength'

  • India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:33 AM IST

India made yet another prolific comeback in the series, winning the fourth T20I against England by eight runs on Thursday. Chasing 186 to win, England were making decent progress, when they were 66 for 2 and later when Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were in the middle of a free-flowing partnership for the fourth wicket. Bairstow and Stokes added 65 runs in six overs when the England all-rounder really turning on the heat in the chase.

Also Read | Player who made more than half the runs, you didn't send him up but further down: Chopra on Iyer's batting position

In fact, for a moment it looked as if England would walk away with the series, but three wickets in quick succession turned the momentum towards India. Deepak Chahar dismissed Rahul Chahar for a vital breakthrough, and once Shardul Thakur dismissed the dangerous Stokes and Eoin Morgan off consecutive balls, victory seemed inevitable for India. With 24 needed off the last over, Jofra Archer swung a four and six to bring the equation down to 12 needed off three before Thakur held his nerves and secured the win for India.

The win by India was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time. Atherton pointed out that had India had Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks, the fact that England came close to pulling off a win wouldn't have been possible which highlights India's strength.

Also Read | 'That is where India won and England lost the game': Inzamam picks his 'Man of the Match' from 4th T20I

"As we've seen in this game, the chasing side has enjoyed a significant advantage and listening to Thakur there saying that the dew has really come down in this game, that would suggest even more of an advantage to bat second," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

"And also, missing a key bowler there in Jasprit Bumrah. You can imagine that if he was playing there, don't think England would have got close to sniffing a surprise win at the end when they found themselves needing 24 off the last over. So, it shows India's strength… terrific game."

Atherton weighed in on England's strength and weakness, saying that the partnership between Stokes and Bairstow is an indication that the team can rally with a left-hand, right-hand combination in the middle, but playing three left-handed batsmen in the middle order with Stokes, Morgan and Dawid Malan, England would want to re-think their heading into the series decider on Saturday.

"I thought England's chase showed both strengths and weaknesses. You had the 14th and 15th overs, when Bairstow and Stokes were in against two spinners sending it different ways – Sundar and Chahar. He (Kohli) ended up with the wrong bowler bowling at the wrong batsman but that's the point about the left and right hander that even a single will swap it. So that's a strength for England when they had a right and left hander," Atherton added.

"But once the wicket fell, Bairstow got out then you've got three left handers and it was a point that we made after the second game that India won… with three left handers in the middle what is the most obvious slower ball to bowl to any right arm over bowler, it's your off-cutter and if the pitch is holding it makes it effective."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england michael atherton jasprit bumrah + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
cricket

If he'd played, Eng wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win: Atherton

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's batting position.(Twitter/ BCCI Photo)
Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's batting position.(Twitter/ BCCI Photo)
cricket

'No.6 is not the right spot': Chopra not happy with Iyer's batting position

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • In the first match of the series, Iyer scored 67 runs as India struggled to put on a commanding total.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India won the fourth T20I by eight runs. (BCCI)
India won the fourth T20I by eight runs. (BCCI)
cricket

'That's where India won and England lost': Inzamam picks his 'MOM' from 4th T20I

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57 in the 4th T20I, but Inzamam said that if it was up to him, he would have given it to someone else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virender Sehwag knows a thing or two about first-ball boundaries. (BCCI/Getty)
Virender Sehwag knows a thing or two about first-ball boundaries. (BCCI/Getty)
cricket

'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI.(BlackCaps/Twitter)
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI.(BlackCaps/Twitter)
cricket

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI

AP, Dunedin, New Zealand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dawid Malan takes Suryakumar's catch.(Reuters)
Dawid Malan takes Suryakumar's catch.(Reuters)
cricket

'What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav (L) celebrates his half century during the fourth Twenty20 match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav (L) celebrates his half century during the fourth Twenty20 match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
cricket

Flexibility to flexing muscles

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's KL Rahul in action.(REUTERS)
India's KL Rahul in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Misbah and MS Dhoni.(Reuters)
Misbah and MS Dhoni.(Reuters)
cricket

'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Dawid Malan, left, interacts with Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood.(AP)
England's Dawid Malan, left, interacts with Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood.(AP)
cricket

We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the tournament, scheduled to be held in India in seven months' time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mithali Raj.(Twitter)
File image of Mithali Raj.(Twitter)
cricket

India women seek winning return to T20 cricket

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The hosts would like to take inspiration from that game following their recent losses as they face the same opposition in a three-match T20I series starting at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium here on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India will face England in 5th T20I.(PTI)
Team India will face England in 5th T20I.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
India vs England 5th T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 5th T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asghar Afghan and MS Dhoni.(File)
Asghar Afghan and MS Dhoni.(File)
cricket

Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:54 PM IST
This was also Asghar's 41st win in T20I cricket as captain, and he is now tied with MS Dhoni at the top of the list with captains with most wins in the shortest format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harmanpreet Kaur. File(Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur. File(Twitter)
cricket

Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet suffered a hip-flexor injury while batting in the fifth ODI against the same opponents on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP