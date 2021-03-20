'That is where India won and England lost the game': Inzamam picks his 'Man of the Match' from 4th T20I
- India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57 in the 4th T20I, but Inzamam said that if it was up to him, he would have given it to someone else.
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq feels India's ability to make comebacks series is remarkable. After making stunning comebacks in the Test series against Australia and England, where India lost the first match of the series but ended up winning them eventually, Virat Kohli's team is doing the same in the T20Is against England. India lost the first and third T20Is but squared up the series by winning the second and fourth games.
Also Read | 'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster
Inzamam feels that India are able to make comebacks every series is due to the contributions from their youngsters. Since the tour of Australia, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and others have had a key role to play and even now, in the fourth T20I it was Suryakumar Yadav's half-century that allowed the team to post 185 batting first. Inzamam reckons the emergence of India's youngsters is the primary reason behind their success in world cricket and that they are the ones that are responsible for taking the team forward.
Also Read | 'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'
"Making comebacks is difficult. You can make one or two comebacks, but India are doing it in every series. If I look at the last one year across all formats, the reason behind India’s success is the performance of India’s youngsters. Whichever youngster plays for India, he performs," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.
"A team doesn’t become big because it depends only on two-three star players, the superstars or megastars. If only they keep giving good performance, you can win a match but a series. But the moment your youngsters start giving performances, that’s what takes a team forward."
Admitting that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the backbone of batting, Inzamam pointed out that India wouldn't have been able to put up a challenging total against England in the fourth T20I had it not been for the contributions from the youngsters. Once Rohit was Kohli were dismissed for 12 and 1 respectively, Yadav's fifty along with 30-odd runs from both Pant and Shreyas Iyer kept India floating.
"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two players who are the pillars of this Indian team’s batting. Neither could score well and yet the team managed to score 185. Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty, while Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer also provided impactful performances," Inzamam added.
"The way they batted and scored runs, they kept the contributions coming. This type of batting will help Rohit and Kohli to also play freely at the top of the order without worrying about the middle or lower order."
While Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57, Inzamam added that if it was up to him, he would have given the honour to someone else. For bowling four overs and giving away 16 runs, Inzamam picked Hardik Pandya as his Man of the Match, believing his performance was responsible for swinging the match in India's favour, even though Shardul Thakur dismissed the dangerous Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan off successive deliveries.
"The one performance that changed the course of the match, the turning point of the match I feel was the way Hardik Pandya bowled. The difference of eight runs could not have been due to Suryakumar’s fifty or Pant’s 30. Giving 16 runs in four overs and taking two wickets, that is the performance which shifted the match towards India," Inzamam said.
"Where India won and where England lost were those four overs from Pandya which created a difference. For me, he would have been my Player of the Match. When he bowls he appears a bowling all-rounder and when he’s batting, he appears a batting all-rounder."
