'If India get a foundation, he could be dangerous at back of innings': Ian Bell names player that 'worries' him
- India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
Former batsman Ian Bell believes that England need to be wary of the threat posed by India wicketkeeping-batsman Rishabh Pant. The left-handed batsman has been in superb form and was hailed as the hero of India's tour of Australia after he scored an unbeaten 89 at Gabba to help India win the 4th Test. In the first innings against England in the first Test, Pant hit a counter-attacking knock of 91 before being dismissed by Dominic Bess.
As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets. Bell believes that Pant can be really dangerous at the back of an innings if India are able to find a foundation.
Also Read | 'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
"As a neutral, Rishabh Pant is amazing to watch. That was just Test cricket. We saw Cheteshwar Pujara doing his own thing in his own way, and Rishabh Pant doing it in his way, which was great. Jack Leach would be sitting there not knowing what to do now when Pant comes in and whether we see Leach bowl to him a lot, I am not so sure in this series," Bell said on ESPNCricinfo.
"I think it is so important for a young player to understand how you are going to go and to have a clear mind. Pant showed an aggressive mindset, clear in his game plan, how he was going to take him down. It was not just reckless hitting, backing himself, picking the right bowlers. Yes, clearing boundary fielders but then rotating the strike along the way," he added.
Also Read | Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
"One thing that worries me from England point of view is that if India get a foundation, and he can come in on the back of good run score, he could be dangerous. That is what worries me in this series. If India got a good foundation, Pant could really hurt England in the back of an innings."
Pant on Monday won the ICC's inaugural Player of the Month award for his superlative performances in the two Tests against Australia in January. Commenting on winning the inaugural award, a delighted Pant said in an ICC release: "For any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time.
"I dedicate this award to every member of Team India that contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Live: Pujara, Pant begin India's chase on final day
'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him
- India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone
- For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
- Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant
- Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise of West Indies cricket's new hero Kyle Mayers
- Mayers, born in Barbados, became only the sixth batsman to score a double century on debut and the sixth ever to hit a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even when body is not responding, love for my art keeps me going: R Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Accelerating against India in India isn't always straightforward': Lewis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Getting into the top five is promising': Babar urges Pakistan to aim high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh's Shakib out of second Windies test due to thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Face masks, social distancing mandatory for spectators during 2nd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox