‘It's for ICC to decide whether Motera pitch is fit for purpose, not players’: Joe Root
England captain Joe Root refused to blame the track at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after losing the pink-ball Test on Thursday by 10 wickets. Before England were bowled ou for a paltry 81, Root claimed a career-best five-wicket haul and returned with the figures of 5 for 8.
During the post-match virtual press conference, the English captain said that it is up to the ICC, and not the players, to decide whether the ‘difficult’ Motera pitch is suitable for Test cricket. He added that the global cricketing body should consider the suitability of the pitch for the longest format of the game.
“I think that this surface, it's a very challenging one, is a very difficult one to play on. It is not for players to decide whether it is fit for purpose or not and that is up to the ICC. As players we are going to try and counter what is in front of us as best as we can,” said Root.
Root said his team missed the opportunity to get a big first-innings total, which seemed possible when it was 70 odd for just two wickets.
“We are disappointed, I feel we have missed an opportunity, more so in the first innings than anything. The position we found ourselves in at 71/2, we had a real chance to (score big). In hindsight, if we would have got 200, that would have been a very good score on that wicket and the game would have looked completely different,” Root said.
“We have got to get better and we are going to keep looking to find a way to scoring runs on surfaces like this,” he added.
ALSO READ | 'Batting from both sides was below-par': Virat Kohli defends pitch, criticizes batsmen after India beat England
With Thursday's loss, England were knocked out of contention from the World Test championship final as they needed to beat India at-least by a margin of two Tests in the four-match series.
The fourth and the final Test will be played at the same venue from March 4.
(With PTI Inputs)
Axar, Ashwin spin themselves into record books as India thump England by 10 wkts
- India vs England: Axar became the first bowler to take 11 wickets in a pink ball Test while Ashwin became the fastest Indian to pick 400 Test wickets as the hosts took a 2-1 series lead.
R Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to pick up 400 Test wickets
- India vs England: Ashwin followed the footsteps of Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh who had reached the milestone before him.
Guptill credits Williamson for helping set game up against Australia in 2nd T20I
- After being one wicket down in the fourth over, going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs
India bowled out for 145 as Root and Leach give hosts a dose of spin tonic
- India vs England: Joe Root picked up the last wicket of Jasprit Bumrah to claim his maiden five-for in Test cricket. He finished with figures of 5/8.
