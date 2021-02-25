IND USA
Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
'Batting from both sides was below-par': Virat Kohli defends pitch, criticizes batsmen after India beat England

Virat Kohli said it was bizarre that so many wickets fell to deliveries which did not turn that much. The India captain in fact said the wicket in Ahmedabad was pretty good to bat on and lack of concentration from India and England batsmen brought about their downfall.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:31 PM IST

India captain Virat Kohli questioned the standards of batting from both sides and cited ‘lack of application’ from batsmen as one of the reasons behind the 3rd India-England Test match in Ahmedabad ending inside two days.

As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 as India managed to beat England by 10 wickets to go 2-1 up in the four-match series and keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final well and truly alive.

“I don't think the quality of batting was at all up to standard from both teams. They were bundled out (for 81)...and there was lack of application from both sides,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Resuming the day at 99 for 3, India lost 7 wickets for 46 runs in the first session to get bowled out for 145. Joe Root picked up his maiden five-wicket haul and Jack Leach picked up four as India could manage to get a first innings lead of 33.

Also Read | Axar Patel sets Twitter on fire by picking most wickets in a day-night Test

That, however, proved a lot as England were bowled out for their lowest total against India in the second innings. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin got into the record books to bowl England out for 81.

Patel became the first cricketer to claim more than 10 wickets in a day-night Test. He picked up five-wicket hauls in both innings to end up with a match haul of 11 wickets playing in only his second Test.


Most of Axar Patel’s wickets were off the arm ball which completely bamboozled the England batsmen as they had no answer to it on a pitch that had turn and bounce for the spinners.

Kohli however said it was bizarre that so many wickets fell to deliveries which did not turn that much. The India captain in fact said the wicket was pretty good to bat on and lack of concentration from batsmen brought about their downfall.

“The ball was coming on nicely yesterday and the odd ball was turning. The batting was below-par from both sides. It was bizarre that out of 30 wickets, 21 was to straight balls. It was down to lapse of concentration or playing for turn and beating on the inside. Test cricket is all about it - this is a classic example of batsmen not applying themselves enough,” Kohli added.

