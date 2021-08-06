India vs England: James Anderson surpasses Anil Kumble in highest Test-wicket takers' list

England fast bowler James Anderson became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket on Friday. The 39-year-old pacer surpassed Anil Kumble's tally as he picked up his 620th wicket by dismissing India opener KL Rahul in the 69th over on Day 3 of the India-England first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Anderson has taken 162 Test matches to get past Kumble, who has 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Only Shane Warner and Muttiah Muralitharan remain ahead of the veteran England seamer. Anderson, however, has more wickets than any pacer ever in world cricket.

The right-arm seamer got the important wicket of KL Rahul in the post-lunch session of Day 3. Anderson pitched it up, drew Rahul into the drive and got the outside edge. This time, there was no mistake as keeper Jos Buttler completed the formalities.

Rahul was dropped twice off Anderson's bowling earlier - once on Day 2 and once on Day 3.

Rahul, however, did enough to help India go past India's first innings total of 183 with an 84-run knock.

Anderson vs Kohli

The James Anderson-Virat Kohli contest is one every cricket fan looks forward to when England and India clash. And it was no different on Thursday as the India skipper walked into bat on the second day of the opening Test. It was Anderson who stole the show as he dismissed Kohli for a golden duck.

But speaking to the media after the day's action, Anderson played the rivalry down and said it is all about playing to one's strength and keep individual battles out.

"I try not to focus too much on that (on his battle with Virat Kohli). I think it is important we as bowlers do what we do best in our strength. I was trying to swing the ball away from the two openers and get that edge. After that, I was trying to attack the stumps and bowl a tad straighter. You have to keep individual battles out of it," said Anderson while replying to an ANI query.

When ANI asked which wicket was more special between Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, Anderson replied: "Yeah, it is unfair to pick one because they are both great batsmen. So to get them both out, it is great and I am delighted. I cannot pick one."

(with ANI inputs)