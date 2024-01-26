India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG look to end Jaiswal rampage as early as possible

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: The first day was as entertaining as one expects this entire series to be and it ended with India as much in control as they are expected to be in the series. However, there was also enough promise in it for ...Read More England with the bat, with captain Ben Stokes leading a remarkable rearguard action to take them to a score of 246 on what seems to be a pitch that was giving a lot of assistance to the spinners already.

However, the problem for England since then has been India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal doing a Bazball on them by racing to 76 off 70 balls at Stumps on Day 1. Jaiswal and India captain Rohit Sharma smashed 80 runs in just 12.2 overs before the latter fell to Jack Leach off a rather rash shot. Sbubman Gill, though, came in and played an innings of the opposite nature, watchful guarding one end as Jaiswal continued to go big guns at the other. Gill will start Day 2 on 14 off 43 balls and India are 119/1 in 23 overs, trailing England by 127 runs.

Jaiswal took a special liking for England debutant Tom Hartley. The 24-year-old spinner has ended up shipping 63 runs in just nine overs. Moreover, England will have to spend the rest of the Indian innings without DRS with Stokes burning through all three inside the first 14 overs itself. England opener Ben Duckett later admitted that they did not expect this kind of aggression from Rohit and Jaiswal. Earlier, the visitoes had two good partnerships from their top five and Duckett was part of one of them. He put up an opening stand of 55 off 72 balls with Zak Crawley as the pair plundered runs from the initial overs bowled by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The next good partnership was between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who put up 61 off 105 balls for the fourth wicket.

England were losing regular wickets after that partnership was broken in the second session but Stokes held it together and made an attacking 70 off 88 balls. He was the last England wicket to fall. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each while Axar Patel got two. Bumrah ended up being among the wickets, picking two for his own with the second being an unplayable delivery that dismissed Stokes.