India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja eyes century, IND look to seal victory on third day

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India's batting prowess was on display in Hyderabad on Friday with as many as five partnerships of the eight going past 50 runs, including the one that will resume on Day 3. Spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were as ...Read More ruthless as any of the other Indian batters on the day with their execution as they went about putting together a partnership that stood at 63 off 117 balls at the end of the day. Jadeja had scored 81 runs in 155 balls while Axar was on 35 off 62 when Stumps were called and India's score stood at 421/7, leading England by 175 runs.

It was a chastening day for the visitors. They rued the fact that they used up all of their reviews in the first 14 overs of the Indian innings on Day 1 itself. While Jack Leach is their lead spinner, and most experienced campaigner in that department, he bowled just 16 overs out of 87 in short spells. It was later revealed by England's spin-bowling coach, Jeetan Patel that the left-armer had aggravated his knee injury while fielding early in the morning on Friday. That put the onus on Joe Root, who ended up looking like his team's best bowler. Root's consistency, while being patchy at times, was far ahead of what was exhibited by Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and even Leach at times. The former England captain has bowled 24 overs thus far and taken two wickets. He gave England a bright start to the day on Friday by dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over itself.

KL Rahul then got a reprieve when Ben Foakes grassed a tough chance behind the stumps after the batter, yet to open his account, had edged Root. Root was unlucky again when Shubman Gill miscued a shot but Ben Stokes, stationed at mid-off, lost sight of the ball against the sun. Gill struggled and eventually fell to Tom Hartley, who finally had a reason to smile after the pasting he received from Jaiswal on Day 1. However, England's happiness was short-lived as Rahul then went about putting together a 64-run stand with Shreyas Iyer and a 65-run stand with Jadeja, the latter coming in just 74 balls. In fact the stand between Jadeja and Rahul had a strike rate of over 100 for much of its existence. Rahul missed out on a chance to score a century, holing out in the deep at 86 off 123, after which Jadeja shared 68-run stand with KS Bharat. Bharat had been sensational with the gloves and now had a chance to correct his dismal Test batting average. He looked good but eventually fell to Root on 41 off 81. Ravichandran Ashwin was the only Indian batter to have fallen for a single-digit score thereafter. Ashwin was run out after a disastrous mix-up with Jadeja but the latter heaped the agony on England with Axar at the other end after that.