India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja eyes century, IND look to seal victory on third day
Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG Day 3 from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India's batting prowess was on display in Hyderabad on Friday with as many as five partnerships of the eight going past 50 runs, including the one that will resume on Day 3. Spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were as ...Read More ruthless as any of the other Indian batters on the day with their execution as they went about putting together a partnership that stood at 63 off 117 balls at the end of the day. Jadeja had scored 81 runs in 155 balls while Axar was on 35 off 62 when Stumps were called and India's score stood at 421/7, leading England by 175 runs.
It was a chastening day for the visitors. They rued the fact that they used up all of their reviews in the first 14 overs of the Indian innings on Day 1 itself. While Jack Leach is their lead spinner, and most experienced campaigner in that department, he bowled just 16 overs out of 87 in short spells. It was later revealed by England's spin-bowling coach, Jeetan Patel that the left-armer had aggravated his knee injury while fielding early in the morning on Friday. That put the onus on Joe Root, who ended up looking like his team's best bowler. Root's consistency, while being patchy at times, was far ahead of what was exhibited by Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and even Leach at times. The former England captain has bowled 24 overs thus far and taken two wickets. He gave England a bright start to the day on Friday by dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over itself.
KL Rahul then got a reprieve when Ben Foakes grassed a tough chance behind the stumps after the batter, yet to open his account, had edged Root. Root was unlucky again when Shubman Gill miscued a shot but Ben Stokes, stationed at mid-off, lost sight of the ball against the sun. Gill struggled and eventually fell to Tom Hartley, who finally had a reason to smile after the pasting he received from Jaiswal on Day 1. However, England's happiness was short-lived as Rahul then went about putting together a 64-run stand with Shreyas Iyer and a 65-run stand with Jadeja, the latter coming in just 74 balls. In fact the stand between Jadeja and Rahul had a strike rate of over 100 for much of its existence. Rahul missed out on a chance to score a century, holing out in the deep at 86 off 123, after which Jadeja shared 68-run stand with KS Bharat. Bharat had been sensational with the gloves and now had a chance to correct his dismal Test batting average. He looked good but eventually fell to Root on 41 off 81. Ravichandran Ashwin was the only Indian batter to have fallen for a single-digit score thereafter. Ashwin was run out after a disastrous mix-up with Jadeja but the latter heaped the agony on England with Axar at the other end after that.
- Jan 27, 2024 07:31 AM IST
Rahul on Gill's struggles
KL Rahul had a chat with the host broadcasters after the day's play and Gill was among the things that he spoke about. "Shubman Gill walked in a situation where he had to defend his way to the end of the day's play. Sometimes when you get into a mindset like that, you might find it hard to break free. Even today he wanted one shot just to break the shackles to make him feel good," he said.Jan 27, 2024 07:18 AM IST
Gill's struggle
Shubman Gill has come into this series with a quite a few question marks around his credentials as an automatic pick in this Test lineup. The fact is that with Rishabh Pant returning to the squad later this year, someone from among the regulars will have to make way and that means that any of the top and middle order positions could be on the chopping block. On Day 2, Gill seemed to be stuck in a cycle of defending and trying to manufacture shots to get off the mark while KL Rahul as fluid as a river at the other end. He perished in his attempts to break free in the end, scoring 23 in 66 balls.Jan 27, 2024 07:04 AM IST
The squads, a reminder
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack LeachJan 27, 2024 06:55 AM IST
Hello and welcome…
To what could be the final day of this Test match unless England managed to pull rabbits out of their hats. India are 421/7 in response to England's 246, leading by 175 runs, on a pitch that is clearly providing more turn as the Test wears on. This means that whenever England come out to bat, they will have to deal with the ball either turning viciously or coming on to them straight at the whim of Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar and they will somehow have to score a minimum of about 200 to gain parity. It will take a herculean effort from the visitors to say the least and their challenges start with getting India all out before they do any more damage with the bat. There may only be three wickets but the pair at the crease now are Jadeja, close to his century, and Axar, close to his fifty. The fact that India's spin trio are also proper recognised batters has allowed the hosts to play with practically nine batters and their top order were allowed to swing freely at the bowlers as a result. It has almost been the perfect game thus far from India and for England to get anything from this match, they will have to basically achieve perfection itself. Some might say that is impossible for human beings.
