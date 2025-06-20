India vs England Live Streaming, First Test: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 1st Test live on TV and online

India’s highly anticipated five-Test tour of England kicks off with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. The spotlight is firmly on Shubman Gill, who leads the Test side for the first time following the retirements of senior pros like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. At just 25, Gill becomes one of India’s youngest full-time Test captains, tasked with not only rebuilding a team but also maintaining the high standards set by his predecessors. India vs England Live Streaming, First Test(PTI)

Gill's elevation comes at a time of significant transition. With just 32 Tests under his belt and an average just above 35, critics may question his readiness. However, former mentors like Gary Kirsten and legends such as Matthew Hayden have backed the Punjab-born opener to rise to the occasion, praising his cricketing intelligence, discipline, and calm demeanour under pressure.

India’s squad reflects its transitional phase — an exciting but raw group of players stepping into unfamiliar leadership and match-day roles. With Rishabh Pant returning as vice-captain and expected to bat at No. 5, the batting line-up lacks the cushion of experience but boasts flair. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be crucial at the top.

The bowling unit, too, is evolving. With Ashwin retired and Shami not fit enough, India will likely depend on a pace-heavy attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh.

England, led by Ben Stokes, are well aware of India’s rebuilding status but won't underestimate the visitors. With familiar names like Joe Root and Harry Brook anchoring their batting, the hosts aim to press home the advantage early in the series.

The match also marks the start of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both teams. For India, this series is not just about results but about laying the foundation of a team for the future — one led by a young, composed, and determined Shubman Gill.

India vs England first Test live streaming details

Where is the first Test between India and England being played?

India vs England first Test will be played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, UK.

When will India vs England first Test begin?

India vs England first Test will begin on June 120, 2025.

What time will India vs England first Test begin?

India vs England first Test will start at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England first Test be broadcast in India?

India vs England first Test will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs England first Test be live-streamed in India?

India vs England first Test will be live-streamed on JioHotstar in India. You can also follow along with live updates on Crickit.