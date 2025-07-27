India vs England Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: When and where to watch live on TV and online

Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions are yet to a win a single game in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025. The road to semi-finals is getting difficult with each passing day as the side remains at the bottom of the points table with just one point from three games. The side need to win their remaining two matches if they are to have any chance of making to the semi-finals. India will take on the England Champions on Sunday, July 27. (WCL - X)

India Champions will take on Eoin Morgan's England Champions on Sunday, and the match will be played at Headingley, Leeds. England are also at the bottom of the table, only positioned a place above India.

India had lost their previous matches against South Africa and Australia, while their game against Pakistan was cancelled at the last minute due to social media outrage.

Squads:

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

England Champions: Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan(c), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Usman Afzaal, James Vince, Ryan Sidebottom, Sir Alastair Cook, Chris Tremlett

Here are all the details for WCL 2025 match between India Champions and England Champions:

When will the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the England Champions will be played on Sunday, July 27. The match will start at 9 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match be held?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the England Champions will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Where to catch the live telecast of the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the England Champions will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the England Champions can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.