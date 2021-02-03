Monty Panesar gives unique advice to England captain Joe Root ahead of India Tests
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has come up with a useful piece of advice for Joe Root who will be leading England side in the upcoming four-match Test series against India. The series opener begins from Friday in Chennai and Panesar reckons Root should focus more on field placements.
Panesar, who was one of the main architect's of India's last defeat at home in 2012, said that the English skipper should understand the importance of field placements and tempt the Indian batsman to commit mistakes.
“Joe Root should tempt the Indian batsmen to step out and go for big hits. You have men in the deep and have close-in fielders at the same time. Have long on, man on the drive, have your close-in fielders,” Panesar told PTI from the UK.
“The more the Indian batters try to accelerate, the bat acceleration will increase and the probability of getting the edge increases. I would also want to ensure the Indians defend with hard hands. That will happen when you will encourage them to go aerial.
“Our spinners are used to bowing with the much harder dukes balls so let’s see how they fare with the SG Test,” added Panesar.
The former cricketer also said that he would like to see England spinners consistently flight the ball and avoid bowling flatter lines.
“They should be aiming to bowl good length but how it is getting there also matters. Bowling too flat will make things easy for the batter, so I would flight the ball. The margin of error also increases if you flight the ball on a good length,” said Panesar, who picked up 17 wickets from three Tests in the 2012 tour of India.
“Give the ball some air and bring the batsman forward. You can bowl arm balls and cross seamers to mix things up but not too frequently especially when the ball is soft,” he added.
(With PTI Inputs
