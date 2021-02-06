'People were starting to doubt if he belongs to that group of Kohli, Williamson and Smith,' Hussain lauds Root
- Root had gone nine Tests without scoring a century, but with three tons in three Test matches, Hussain believes Root has re-entered world cricket's elite group of batsmen.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has lauded Joe Root, saying the current England skipper has silenced doubters who were beginning to believe that the batsman may have drifted out of the Fab Four, including Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. Root had gone nine Tests without scoring a century, but with three tons in three Test matches, Hussain believes Root has re-entered world cricket's elite group of batsmen.
"It's fitting that Joe Root proved he's a true great by scoring a hundred in his 100th Test," Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports. "Some people were starting to doubt if he belongs to that group of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith when he went through a lean patch last year – but don't forget he was still averaging 40 in that period." Hussain added.
Hussain has been the most successful overseas batsman on Asian pitches in the last few years and was impressed Hussain the most was how good Root has been in command against spinners – the go-to bowlers on sub-continent pitches. The way he played India's premier spinner R Ashwin was a lesson for other overseas batsmen to learn.
"His playing of spin is phenomenal; I don't know of an England cricketer who is a better player of spin, especially when it comes to sweeping," Hussain added.
Root, who creamed his career’s 20th Test century on Friday, revealed he was overwhelmed by Ben Stokes’ kind gesture and words ahead of the Test match. The England all-rounder, Root’s deputy, had presented his captain a special cap marking the occasion of Root’s 100th Test.
"The guys put together a little surprise for me [on Thursday night] with some videos of past players and friends and family. Ben, in particular, stood up and said some very kind words. The guys have made it very special for me and I really appreciate it," Root said of Stokes.
"I think [what was said] should stay between the two of us and the group but Ben's a fine human being and it was really nice of him to go out of his way to say some very special things that I will hold dear forever.
"I was a little bit emotional [at the toss]. I couldn't even remember our team when I was asked about it. I was a little bit all over the place but thankfully when I got out there I knew it was business as normal and I had a job to do."
