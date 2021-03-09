‘Preparations on in full swing’: Virat Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets ahead of 1st T20I against England - WATCH
After a scintillating Test series win, Team India is gearing up to lock horns with England in the shortest format of the game. The 5-match T20I series is scheduled to begin from Friday in Ahmedabad and the hosts have begun the preparations in full swing.
The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer have already joined the squad and were seen sweating it out in the nets in Ahmedabad.
On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which captain Virat Kohli and his boys could be seen training under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
“Preparations on in full swing in Ahmedabad ahead of the @Paytm T20I series against England,” the BCCI tweeted.
ALSO READ | 'He deserves it': Laxman says Suryakumar is 'great role model for youngsters'
Earlier, all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a video on social media where he could be seen practising the big shots to begin with. He was also seen bowling full throttle in the video.
“Preparation done. Can't wait to get on the field on the 12th,” Hardik tweeted.
Pandya was last seen in action against Australia in the limited-overs series. He was also adjudged as 'Player of the Series' in the T20Is Down Under which India won 2-1. He was in India's Test squad for the series against England but didn’t play a single Test as Virat Kohli-led side won the four-match series 3-1 to progress to the final of the World Test Championship.
ALSO READ | 'Some batters couldn't aggregate 100 runs in 6 weeks': Pietersen defends Root
The upcoming five-match T20I series against England will help India garner perfect practice before the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in October-November this year in India.
India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami
- Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler
- The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'
- Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is
- Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'
- Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle
- India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox