‘Preparations on in full swing’: Virat Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets ahead of 1st T20I against England - WATCH

After a scintillating Test series win, Team India is gearing up to lock horns with England in the shortest format of the game. The 5-match T20I series is scheduled to begin from Friday in Ahmedabad and the hosts have begun the preparations in full swing.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer have already joined the squad and were seen sweating it out in the nets in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which captain Virat Kohli and his boys could be seen training under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

“Preparations on in full swing in Ahmedabad ahead of the @Paytm T20I series against England,” the BCCI tweeted.

Earlier, all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a video on social media where he could be seen practising the big shots to begin with. He was also seen bowling full throttle in the video.

“Preparation done. Can't wait to get on the field on the 12th,” Hardik tweeted.

Pandya was last seen in action against Australia in the limited-overs series. He was also adjudged as 'Player of the Series' in the T20Is Down Under which India won 2-1. He was in India's Test squad for the series against England but didn’t play a single Test as Virat Kohli-led side won the four-match series 3-1 to progress to the final of the World Test Championship.

The upcoming five-match T20I series against England will help India garner perfect practice before the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in October-November this year in India.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.