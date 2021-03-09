'Point fingers at batters who couldn't aggregate 100 runs in 6 weeks': Pietersen defends Root after Test series loss
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen defended England captain Joe Root after the 3-1 Test series loss against India. Root was in sublime form in the series, scoring a double hundred in the first Test. But his side's batting unit was exposed on turning pitches in India, and England could not find a way to fight back in the series.
While the England batting unit is facing flak for not being able to apply themselves in tough conditions, Pietersen defended Root saying that as a captain, he had other areas to focus on as well.
Also read: 'Pant smashing century, while Buttler is in hotel room isn't right': Hussain says England rotated players at wrong time
“Sometimes, as a captain, you got a lot to deal with. You’ve got a tremendous amount of things to deal with and being the best player in the team, you also need to try and lead by example," Pietersen said at a virtual press conference.
"Don’t forget, Joe Root scored a double hundred, then a big hundred (both versus Sri Lanka) and again a double hundred in India. He scored plenty of runs over the last six to eight weeks, so let’s not point a finger at Root.
"Rather, let’s point a finger at the other batters, as some of them couldn’t even aggregate 100 runs in the six weeks that they have been here," Pietersen further said.
Meanwhile, India and England will now play the five-match T20I series starting from Friday, and with the T20I World Cup set to take place this year in India, the visitors will hope to put on a good show to gain confidence ahead of the ICC tournament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami
- Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler
- The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'
- Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is
- Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'
- Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle
- India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox