Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (R)(Shikhar Dhawan / Twitter)
India vs England: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan take 11-hour road trip to join Team India in Ahmedabad

Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a story to update his fans about his travel with Shikhar Dhawan.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday joined the Indian cricket team in Ahmedabad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against England which begins on March 12. Both the cricketers were in Jaipur, playing for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Dhawan and Iyer, who are the part of India’s T20I squad, took an 11-hour road trip to Ahmedabad to join the team. The latter took to Instagram and posted a story to update his fans about his travel with Dhawan.

“11 hours drive to Ahmedabad. Let's see if the smile stays for that long," Shreyas Iyer captioned the selfie.

Shreyas Iyer shared this picture on his Instagram story(Shreyas Iyer / Instagram)

ALSO READ | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet

Dhawan also took to Twitter and shared a picture with Iyer on their arrival in Ahmedabad. “Playing it cool with Mr Iyer. Great to be back with Team India,” tweeted Shikhar.

Both Iyer and Dhawan had decent outings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the Indian team in Ahmedabad. Dhawan recently played a magnificent knock of 153 runs off 118 balls, helping Delhi chase a 330-run target against Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | ‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

Iyer, on the other hand, also enjoyed a purple patch and scored back-to-back centuries while captaining Mumbai. His first hundred (103*) came against Maharashtra while he scored his second ton (116) against Rajasthan.

India T20Is squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

Iyer, Dhawan take 11-hour road trip to join Team India in Ahmedabad

PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST
