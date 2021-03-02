‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane
Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday echoed the emotions of his teammate Ishant Sharma and admitted that winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) at The Lord’s would be no less than winning the World Cup.
The Virat Kohli-led Team India currently has a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series against England. They either need to win or draw the fourth and the final Test in Ahmedabad in order to secure their berth in the grand finale of the inaugural ICC event which is scheduled to commence from June 18, 2021.
“Absolutely, Ishant was spot on in what he said. Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup. We are all focusing on that, having said that, the focus right now is to play the fourth Test against England. Ishant was completely right,” said Rahane during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
In the ongoing series against England, Rahane has managed to score just 85 runs and his highest score of 67 came in the second Test at Chepauk. India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners.
“When you play on spinning tracks, you have to play the line and you know that. In India, we haven't played so many games in the last two-three years. When you play on that spinning and seaming wickets, it's all about playing the line, when the ball is spinning too much, you do not have to think about it, you just have to play the line, if you miss the ball, you miss the ball. Backing your defence and ability on seaming and spinning wicket is something we follow,” said Rahane.
Indian quick Ishant Sharma had earlier said that the WTC is like a World Cup for him and if India goes on to win the Test championship, then it would be a similar feeling to winning the World Cup.
India and England will lock horns in the final Test of the 4-match series which begins on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(With ANI Inputs)
