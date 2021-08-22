India vs England: Team India arrive in Leeds, begins training at Headingley Stadium ahead of third Test - See Pics

Virat Kohli’s Team India has arrived in Leeds for the third Test against England which begins on Wednesday. The visitors had defeated Joe Root & Co by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. With three more games to go, Kohli and his boys have begun training at Headingley stadium, aiming to take an unassailable lead.

The BCCI on Sunday took to Twitter and announced the arrival of Indian cricket team in Leeds. “Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England. #ENGvIND,” the Indian cricket board tweeted.

The Indian cricket board also shared the pictures of Indian cricketers from the training session. The likes of captain Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were seen sweating it out at the nets.

"Turning the heat on at Headingley," the BCCI tweeted.

The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game. Both teams provided an intense spectacle on day five as players from both sides engaged in verbal spats and in the end, it was Kohli's team who emerged triumphant in an engaging match.

India opener KL Rahul said if the opposition chooses to engage in verbals with his side, then they very well know how to give it back.

“Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are,” said Rahul during a virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, the England Test squad will also report to its Leeds base on Sunday. England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test. Batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley has been dropped from the squad for the upcoming face-off.

(With ANI Inputs)

