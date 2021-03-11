'They don't have to worry about the batting': Dasgupta names the 'biggest advantage that England has'

After losing the Test series, the England cricket team would be hoping to bounce back in their tour of India. England will now take on the hosts in a five-match T20 series that kicks off on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Eoin Morgan will replace Joe Root as the skipper of the side as several players also make a comeback.

Players like Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali have joined the England squad for the limited-overs contest. There is a lot of firepower in England’s T20 squad.

However, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta feels Malan is the glue of England’s batting order.

READ | 'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare them with Indian players': Razzaq

"Their batting order is absolutely phenomenal, especially Dawid Malan. They have Morgan, then the two openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

"Dawid Malan is the top-ranked T20I batsman, he has been in incredible form. Malan's main role will be to be there till the end. While he has the ability to play the long innings, he also scores runs at a fair click. So he is the glue in that batting order, he keeps them going," Dasgupta said on Sports Today.

Dasgupta praised the England team as he said that the presence of all-rounders make them a ‘formidable’ side.

"England not just a formidable team but also one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup. The way that they have been played both the shorter formats - T20s & ODIs.

"Morgan is a really good captain, the way he leads that side. Maybe the best playing XI wasn't available for the Test series but they have made sure their best XI is available for the ODIs and T20Is.

"When you look at their batsmen, the biggest advantage that England has is the number of all-rounders in the squad. They don't have to worry about the batting because of the all-rounders that they have," Dasgupta said.