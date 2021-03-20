'They nearly lost the game at that moment': Hogg on the 'disappointing factor about India's innings' in 4th T20I
- India vs England: India walked away with the win in the 4th T20I, but there was a phase of play where they could have almost lost the game, reckons Brad Hogg.
Brad Hogg is highly impressed with India newcomer Suryakumar Yadav for the blazing innings he played against England in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Playing his first innings for India, Yadav smacked a six off the first ball before going on to score a maiden half-century. Yadav's 31-ball 57 allowed India to recover from 110/4 and post 185/8, a total which proved good enough for the team to level the series 2-1.
"The thing that I was impressed with about Suryakumar Yadav was that he got his opportunity to bat at No. 3. Kishan slightly injured so Suryakumar took his opportunity. Came out under a little bit of pressure, and finding a boundary first ball, pulling the quick bowler," Hogg said on his YouTube video.
"I just thought that was sensational. Not only the six off his first ball but just the way he kept the momentum up with the run rate and that’s what India have been missing at the top of the order."
While Hogg was impressed with Yadav for the way he batted, the former spinner expressed a concern with Virat Kohli's batting. Hogg reckons that Kohli getting out early almost lost India the match. The India captain was dismissed for 1, trying to go after Adil Rashid, before getting out stumped. Given what Kohli had done in the previous two matches, scoring half-centuries after getting off to a slow start, Hogg feels the India captain would have been better off giving strike to Yadav and set himself for a burst at the later stage.
"He was playing conventional strokes but his timing… the way he let the ball come on to the bat in the Powerplay and just picks the gaps behind point. There was little bit of power-hitting and also some finesse as well. To be able to play the sweep shots he does is phenomenal. He’s got to stay in this line-up. He took the pressure off Virat Kohli," added Hogg.
"This was the disappointing factor about India. Virat Kohli, the way he played against spin, when he first came on to the crease, he should have been trying to find the ones and get the strike to Suryakumar. He should have been playing that conservative role because we know he can pick it up and India nearly lost the game at that moment. Critical decision by Virat Kohli. Just under pressure playing a shot that wasn't Kohli's style."
