IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'They were either bowled or out LBW': Tendulkar calls India bowler 'brilliant' for his performance against England
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They were either bowled or out LBW': Tendulkar calls India bowler 'brilliant' for his performance against England

  • Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST

India spinners had a field day in the third Test against England in Ahmedabad, which finished in less than two days. The Indian spin trio of R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar combined to pick 19 England wickets in the match, while the only wicket that fell to pace belonged to Ishant Sharma. India smartly included three spinners, while England banked on one front-line spinner in Jack Leach, which, in hindsight, did not work in the best of interests for Joe Root's team.

Also Read | Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test

While R Ashwin continued his brilliant form from the second Test in Chennai, picking up seven wickets in the match, it was Axar Patel's performance that had everyone talking. After bagging a maiden five-wicket-haul on his Test debut, Axar was unplayable and finished with 11 wickets in the match – 6/38 in the first innings and 5/32 in the second – as India bundled out England for 112 and 81 in the two innings.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar explained the reason behind Axar's success, saying that contrary to the general consensus of pitching the ball up and giving it air, the left-arm spinner did something different given the nature of the pitch, which worked brilliantly for him.

Also Read | 'They should be embarrassed': Boycott lashes out at Eng's strategy for 3rd Test

“When a left-arm spinner is bowling to a right-hander, then he cannot bowl outside off stump. The length is important but the line becomes even more important. So the line of a left-arm spinner against right-handed batsman has to be on off and middle so you cannot leave the ball,” Tendulkar said on a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“Even if the ball is turning, you have to play because the odd one will go through and that is what happened. There were batters who were looking to play marginally behind the line and there were those who were trying to cover the spin. The ones who tried to cover were either bowled or out LBW.”

England found a surprise bowler in Joe Root, who with his off-spin dismantled India’s first innings, picking up his maiden First-Class five-wicket haul. Root finished with 5/8 as India lost five wickets for 11 runs to be skittled for 145. Tendulkar found Root putting the same kind of effort as Axar, but failed to spot it in Leach.

"The left arm spinner’s speed, the trajectory, the angle becomes important. It’s not one of those surfaces where you’ll toss the ball up and then as we say buy a wicket. If the wicket is offering assistance, what you need to do is not give batsmen enough time to adjust," Tendulkar added.

“And Axar was brilliant at that. Since we’re talking of left-arm spinners, I did not find Leach doing that consistently. He was still trying to toss up the ball, but on this surface, you need to push the ball through a bit.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar india vs england axar patel
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for fourth Test against England(PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for fourth Test against England(PTI)
cricket

Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah requested the BCCI to be released on personal grounds and the board obliged. The BCCI further added that there will be no replacement for Bumrah in the India Test squad for the series decider against England in Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
Chris Woakes has flown back home(ECB Photo)
cricket

England's Chris Woakes flies back home, won't be part of fourth Test vs India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:48 PM IST
India vs England: Chris Woakes’ departure is part of England’s rotation policy which has been in place since their last two away tours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
India head coach Ravi Shastri looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir says life of soldiers more important than resumption of cricket with Pak

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the 27-point action plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
Ahmedabad: A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles

By Abhishek Paul, Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
As many as 17 wickets fell to spinners on Day 2 of the day-night Test, raising questions on whether the pitch was fit to host a game in the longest format
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts on India vs England third Test pitch in Ahmedabad(Instagram/KP)
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacts on India vs England third Test pitch in Ahmedabad(Instagram/KP)
cricket

'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen dismissed all the talk around the Ahmedabad pitch as ‘nonsense,’ adding that batting from both India and England was ‘dreadful’. He also said he has played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
Suryakumar stares Virat Kohli.(@mipaltan)
cricket

Suryakumar reveals what Hardik Pandya told him about Kohli's practice sessions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he started crying after seeing his name in the T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England and the right-handed batter also said that he has always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

'A shallow victory': Vaughan says India allowed to get away with poor pitches

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
India vs England: They played only one spinner in Jack Leach after sending Moeen Ali back to England. This strategy backfired as the pitch in Ahmedabad assisted the spinners as Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Leach and Joe Root wreaked havoc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
West Indies' Chris Gayle.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

West Indies recall Gayle, Edwards for Sri Lanka T20 series

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'This is bigger than Ashes': Bell explains where 'England have gone a bit wrong'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • England decided to send Ali back after the 2nd Test and it backfired. England played three seamers on a turning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and they dearly missed Moeen’s services in the 3rd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Geoffrey Boycott.(Getty Images)
File image of Geoffrey Boycott.(Getty Images)
cricket

'They should be embarrassed': Boycott lashes out at Eng's strategy for 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • “England got sucked into thinking they were playing a pink ball test in Adelaide not Ahmedabad,” he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate.(AP)
FILE - India's Ravichandran Ashwin throws the ball to a teammate.(AP)
cricket

Here’s how R Ashwin’s planning for match ‘goes to a different level’

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • In due course, Ashwin also became the second-fastest bowler to scalp 400 wickets in Test cricket. He ended scalping 7 wickets in the pink-ball Test which India won comprehensively by 10 wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
File image of Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen(Twitter)
cricket

'Virat is looking after the groundsmen': Strauss disagrees with Kohli on pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • The Test match ended inside two days with India winning it with 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The result also knocked England out of the World Test Championship final race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin(BCCI/Twitter)
Ravichandran Ashwin(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'I am a cricket lover who actually went on to become a cricketer': R Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:36 PM IST
After the completion of the third Test, Ashwin had a one-on-one session with fielding coach R Sridhar inside the dressing room. The veteran off-spinner revealed that he is a 'cricket lover’ who ‘accidentally became a cricketer’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac