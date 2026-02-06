India vs England, U19 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG live on TV and online

The D-day is here, and India will look to win the U19 World Cup for the sixth time in their history. India, led by Ayush Mhatre, will take the field against England in the summit clash on Friday at the Harare Sports Club. India, the five-time champions, will start as the overwhelming favourites; however, anything can happen on the day that truly matters. India defeated Afghanistan to enter the finals, while England got the better of Australia in the knockout game. IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup Final: Here are all the squad, telecast and streaming details

In the semi-final, India chased down 311 with seven wickets in hand and 53 balls to spare as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra and captain Mhatre all got among the runs. However, a victory should not paper over the cracks, as bowling left a lot to be desired, and the bowling group needs to get their act together if they are to go all the way in the competition.

Last year, India and England squared off in a five-match Youth ODI series in the UK, where Suryavanshi hammered 355 runs, helping Mhatre's side win the contest comprehensively. The U19 World Cup final promises to be a cracking contest.

Squads: India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (captain), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the U19 World Cup final between India and England: When will the U19 World Cup final between India and England be played? The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be played on Friday, February 6, at 1 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where will the U19 World Cup final between India and England be played? The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Which channels will broadcast the U19 World Cup final between India and England? The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.