India vs England: Virat Kohli 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd in elite list

The stage is set for India captain Virat Kohli to return to make an emphatic return to cricket. Kohli returned home after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide last month, as he was granted paternity leave. He missed the final three Tests as Ajinkya Rahane led India to a memorable series victory.

But now as India host England in a four-match Test series, the first of which begins on February 5th, Kohli is ready to make a comeback and resume his captaincy duties.

The India batsman will hope to start the year 2021 on the right note. And very soon in his innings, Kohli could surpass Clive Lloyd in an elite list.

With 5,220 runs as Test captain, Virat Kohli is only 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd’s tally and becoming the 4th highest run-getter in the longest format as captain.

The only players above Kohli and Lloyd in the list are Graeme Smith (8,659), Allan Border (6,623), and Ricky Ponting (6,542).

India will be playing 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against Australia. Burns, speedster Jofra Archer, and all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived earlier in India after being rested for the series in Sri Lanka.

The trio, having served their quarantine period, began training at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The full squad will train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, a team spokesman said.

