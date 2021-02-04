IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test

  • The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Ahead of the start of the Test series between India and England, there has been a lot of talk on how Ajinkya Rahane's leadership in Australia could actually put Virat Kohli under pressure, as he was away when Rahane inspired the team to a comeback 2-1 win.

Rahane himself has said that he would be happy to take the backseat now that Kohli is back in charge of the team and Kohli in his pre-match press conference elaborated on the relationship of trust he shares with Rahane and also lauded his deputy for leading the side with responsibility in Australia.

ALSO READ - Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha: Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test

Former England captain and cricket commentator Nasser Hussain wrote on the emergence of Rahane as a possible candidate as India's Test captain in future in his column in Daily Mail.

Hussain though mentioned that Kohli remains the man in charge for India and a good start to the series against England for the hosts will enhance Kohli's stature again.

"Virat Kohli is still the main man, make no mistake. He is still that god-like figure in India, let alone Indian cricket, and he will be very much in charge for Friday’s first Test against England.

"All the 2-1 win over Australia did was give India another option as captain if things do not go according to plan, because Ajinkya Rahane did exceptionally well taking charge of the last three Tests while Kohli was on paternity leave.

ALSO READ: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane

"That was one of the greatest wins in India’s history and Rahane, with his calm captaincy style, would have taken a lot of credit. So that might add a bit of pressure to the returning Kohli," Hussain wrote in his column.

The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.

"A lot of Kohli’s passion was there in his absence in Australia. India would not be bullied. They would not be beaten by that first Test humiliation and they would not stand down when one of their players, Mohammed Siraj, was racially abused in Sydney.

"Just because Kohli wasn’t captain at the time, it doesn’t mean the culture he has created was missing. He more than anyone is responsible for the modern India attitude on the field to match their power off it. They have a swagger," Hussain wrote.

He opined that the emergence of Rahane as a candidate for captaincy gives England a chance to create some flutter in the Indian camp by starting well in the Test series as that will put Kohli under pressure.

"What I would say is something that was unthinkable just a couple of months ago — Kohli one day being replaced as captain is a possibility now. And if the first Test in Chennai doesn’t go well for India — and that’s a massive ‘if’ — the whole country will be asking whether Rahane should have stayed in charge.

"That’s why England must start well. If India bully them in this first Test and go 1-0 up, everything will be forgotten and Kohli will be the king again.

"But if Joe Root can put some doubt in India minds, then this series could suddenly become very interesting," Kohli said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england nasser hussain virat kohli ajinkya rahane virat kohli-ajinkya rahane
app
Close
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant (L) and Wriddhiman Saha (L)(HT Collage)
Rishabh Pant (L) and Wriddhiman Saha (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Kohli recalled Pant’s heroics in the recently-concluded Test series Down Under tour and stated that the youngster is in a ‘good headspace’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli addresses his team teammates ahead of first England Test(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli addresses his team teammates ahead of first England Test(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India Predicted XI: Three spinners likely, toss-up between Ishant and Siraj

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Let's have look at India's predicted XI for the first Test against England which begins in Chennai on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India take on England in the first Test match in Chennai. The live streaming information of India vs England, 1st Test, Chennai is available here.(HT Archive)
India take on England in the first Test match in Chennai. The live streaming information of India vs England, 1st Test, Chennai is available here.(HT Archive)
cricket

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:52 PM IST
India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st Test Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Test Captain Joe Root(PTI)
England's Test Captain Joe Root(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: Joe Root to focus ‘ball-by-ball’ in landmark Chennai Test

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Ahead of becoming England’s 15th player to reach 100 Tests, skipper urges a collective team performance, seeks inspiration from India’s heroics in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, (AP)
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi, (AP)
cricket

Babar and Alam revive Pakistan to 145-3 on rain-hit Day 1

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 with a dozen boundaries while left-handed Alam continued his rich batting form to be 42 off 138 balls at tea. They did not resume as rain washed out the last session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehidy Hasan celebrates his century against West Indies on the second day of the first Test(Twitter)
Mehidy Hasan celebrates his century against West Indies on the second day of the first Test(Twitter)
cricket

Mehidy's century puts Bangladesh on top of Windies on 2nd day

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The West Indies were 75-2 in reply, captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 49 at stumps and newcomer Nkrumah Bonner on 17 in an unbroken 51-run partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team Karachi Kings in PSL 2020(Twitter)
Team Karachi Kings in PSL 2020(Twitter)
cricket

Pakistan Super League allowed 20% capacity crowds

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it received permission from the government to allow 20% capacity crowds at Pakistan Super League games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli speaks farmers protests.(AP/ANI)
Virat Kohli speaks farmers protests.(AP/ANI)
cricket

‘We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting’: Virat Kohli on farmers protest

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Kohli came into the press conference ahead of the Test series and was asked again about the protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

'Don't want to get him injured again': Chopra on India star ahead of Eng Tests

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has stated that Hardik Pandya’s chances of bowling against England are highly unlikely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli during the shoot.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli during the shoot.(BCCI)
cricket

Take a look at 'behind-the-scenes' footage from Team India's photoshoot - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Ahead of the Test series, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a tweet that gave a ‘behind-the-scenes’ peek at Team India’s photoshoot for the England series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
cricket

Gatting picks three cricketers who would want to 'make a point' in Ind-Eng Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Former England captain Mike Gatting named three cricketers who he believes would want prove a point in the four-match Test series between India and England beginning on Friday in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Imran Khwaja(Twitter)
Photo of Imran Khwaja(Twitter)
cricket

ICC elects Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chairman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Khwaja had also acted as Acting ICC chairman last year when Shashank Manohar stepped down from the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP