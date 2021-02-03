My job is to take back seat and help Virat: Ajinkya Rahane
As captain, he was at the forefront of India's epic triumph in Australia, but Ajinkya Rahane would prefer to take a back seat while lending a helping hand to the returning Virat Kohli in the high-octane Test series against England.
Rahane, who led India to their greatest overseas Test series victory in Australia recently, said that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England in the series, starting on Friday. The upcoming matches will decide New Zealand's opposition in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.
"My job is to take a back seat and help Virat. My job is really easy now. When Virat asks me about anything, I will tell him. Virat was the captain and he came back for family reasons. So I was the captain in Australia," Rahane said during a virtual media conference on Wednesday.
The senior batsman also said that the Australian series win for him is a thing of past. "Australia is past. We are in present. We respect the England side which has won a Test series in Sri Lanka. We want to play good brand of cricket and we are not taking anything for granted," said Rahane.
He didn't want to dwell on India being favourites to reach the final of WTC. "The WTC final is three-four (five) months from now. The focus should be on present series. New Zealand played really well and deserved to be in the final. For us, it will be about taking one game at a time," the vice-captain added.
While he didn't spell out anything about team combination, the vice-captain did drop a hint that Chepauk will be a spinner-friendly surface. "We will decide on the playing combination after tomorrow's training," he said when asked if left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be handed a Test debut. "The Indian wickets always have something for spinners. We will back our strength. Let's wait and see."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger
- Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe
- India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests
- The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My job is to take back seat and help Virat: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19
- Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I would love to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad: Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Analysis - Can Joe Root sweep his way to success against spin in India?
- India vs England: Root was also England's highest run-getter on their last trip to India where he amassed over 400 runs in 5 Test matches but his team ended up losing 0-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Gatting shares tales of England's tour of India in 1984-85
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah
- In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He’ll get back to scoring hundreds': Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox