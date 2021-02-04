IND USA
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane

  • Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Ahead of the start of the Test series against England, Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke highly of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and gave him due credit for his role of leading the team to victory in Australia when Kohli was away on paternity leave.

Rahane captained India to victory in Melbourne, where he score a match-winning century, and in Brisbane to take the team to a 2-1 win after a demoralising loss in Adelaide in the first Test.

Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.

"Not just Jinks and me, the camaraderie of the whole team is based on trust and all of us are working towards only one goal and that is to see India win.

"I would like to mention, he fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours, it was amazing to see him lead the team towards victory, which has always been our goal," Kohli said during a virtual media interaction on the eve of the first Test against England.

Kohli also threw light on the relationship that he has with Rahane off the field and how that helps them gel on the field too.

"Me and Jinks, we have always enjoyed batting with each other. It's quite evident on the field that we share mutual respect. There is bonding off the field also. We do chat a lot, stay in touch and it's a relation based on trust," Kohli said.

The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the last two matches will take place in Ahmedabad.

