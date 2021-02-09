IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'We didn't achieve that in this game': Virat Kohli explains what went wrong for India in Chennai Test
A dejected Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

'We didn't achieve that in this game': Virat Kohli explains what went wrong for India in Chennai Test

  • India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:19 PM IST

A disappointed Virat Kohli admitted that England played a lot better cricket that India and weighed in on a few things that the home team could have done better following their 227-run loss in the first Test in Chennai. Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.

"I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash, were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure. Having said that, it was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate strike and get into the game. Just looked like not much was happening in it on the first two days," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read | 'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant

"But credit to England, they got stuck in and put up a big total on the board. Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters. We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven't and as a side we are always looking to improve. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were."

Kohli weighed in on another area where India were not up to the mark – the performance by their fourth and fifth bowlers, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem. While India's premier spinner R Ashwin had a fine game, picking up 3/146 in the first innings and 6/61 in the second, his fellow spinners endured a forgettable outing. Sundar went wicketless in 26 overs in the first innings, while Nadeem returned 2/167. In the second, Nadeem bowled 15 overs, taking 2/66 whereas Sundar was given just one over to bowl.

Also Read | 1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India

"That's a fair assessment (the fourth and fifth bowlers not being up to the mark). You need your bowling unit to step up and create pressure on the opposition. We didn't achieve that in this game which is fine, lack of execution is acceptable but to understand our mindset was right is very important for us. I think we did well in the second innings with the ball and put pressure on them," Kohli explained.

Lastly, Kohli admitted India could have done better with the bat as well. In both innings, the home team endured a collapse. Responding to England’s first-innings total of 578, India were reduced to 73/4 with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane falling in quick succession on Day 3. In the second innings, India had no answer to James Anderson’s reverse swing as he picked up 3/8 in one spell, bowling Shubman Gill and Rahane in a space of three balls and getting Rishabh Pant out caught at covers.

"With the bat as well we left a few things to be desired and analysed as batsmen with the kind of decisions we took. We are always learning as a side and evolving as a side and Test cricket is tough. England were ready for that grind and probably better equipped than us," Kohli said.

