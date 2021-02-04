We don't tell foreign players everything when we play IPL: Ajinkya Rahane
IPL may have bridged the gap between players of different countries but that has no effect when they play against each other in international cricket, said India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the four-match series against England.
Rahane said the top Indian cricketers may share the dressing room with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer but they do not share their gameplan, keeping international cricket mind.
"See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white-ball (formats)," Rahane said.
Also Read | Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers tweet on farmers' protest
Rahane, who has played a lot of cricket with the likes of Buttler, Stokes and Archer for Rajasthan Royals, said it is a different ballgame altogether when you represent your country.
Watch: Ajinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli's return after Aus win, England series
"What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team," Rahane said.
While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one can't ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.
Also Read | 'A fantastic talent that India has': Williamson heaps praise on India youngster
"Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka.
"So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths."
The India vs England first Test match begins on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We don't tell foreign players everything when we play IPL: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli will have a massive point to prove': Former NZ pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter abuzz after notable Indian cricketers tweet on farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can England spin a surprise?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We believe that the world is our family': PM Modi's reply to Kevin Pietersen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A fantastic talent that India has': Williamson heaps praise on India youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two notable omissions in Gambhir's India XI for the first Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
- Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott
- England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet
- Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger
- Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox