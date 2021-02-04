IND USA
India's Ajinkya Rahane(AFP)
We don't tell foreign players everything when we play IPL: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane said the top Indian cricketers may share the dressing room with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer but they do not share their gameplan, keeping international cricket mind.
FEB 04, 2021

IPL may have bridged the gap between players of different countries but that has no effect when they play against each other in international cricket, said India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the four-match series against England.

Rahane said the top Indian cricketers may share the dressing room with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer but they do not share their gameplan, keeping international cricket mind.

"See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white-ball (formats)," Rahane said.

Rahane, who has played a lot of cricket with the likes of Buttler, Stokes and Archer for Rajasthan Royals, said it is a different ballgame altogether when you represent your country.

"What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team," Rahane said.

While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one can't ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.

"Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka.

"So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths."

The India vs England first Test match begins on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(With PTI inputs)

