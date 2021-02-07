IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: 'We have had some soft dismissals,' Cheteshwar Pujara comments on India's batting in first Test
Indian player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: 'We have had some soft dismissals,' Cheteshwar Pujara comments on India's batting in first Test

At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:42 PM IST

When England put on a total of 546 runs, fans in India in expected that the Indian batsmen will also make use of the conditions and pile on the runs. But England spinner Dom Bess proved to be effective against the Indian batsmen as he picked up four wickets and rattled the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

It was Rishabh Pant innings that turned the tide for India. His beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third day's play in the opening Test \ on Sunday.

At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.

Washington Sundar (33 batting, 68 balls), primarily a batsman converted into a specialist off-spinner, was trying to make amends for his poor show with the ball in company of Ravichandran Ashwin (8 batting, 54 balls), who is never tired of a good on-field scrap, at stumps.

With a couple of days' play still left, it will be interesting to see if England team management decides to give its bowlers some respite if it gets a chance to enforce the follow-on.

"We have had some soft dismissals. The way I got out and how Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) got out. Ash and Washington are batting well. There is a bit of spin but still a good pitch to bat on. Tomorrow will be crucial," Pujara said in the post-play press conference.

The day belonged to the current toast of the Indian team, Pant, who smashed five towering sixes -- all in the arc between long-on and deep mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Jack Leach (17-2-94-0). Leach didn't exactly know what had hit him.

Sourav Ganguly treated left-arm spinners with disdain but what Pant showed on Sunday was more of pure, unadulterated contempt.

Leach wanted to target the rough outside Pant's off-stump but every time he tossed it up, the stocky man from Rourkee came out like a raging bull who had been shown the red rag and hit the spinner with the turn into the Chepauk stands.

He dazzled with his brilliance and then in an annoying manner, forgot that discretion is always the better part of valour while trying to hit off-spinner Dom Bess (23-5-55-4) over extra cover against the spin.

This was after dispatching England's most successful bowler to the square leg boundary.

And he found the only man stationed at the deep extra cover -- none other than Leach, who latched onto it as if his life depended on it.

It was an innings that can evoke different emotions depending on one's own perception of Pant.

A Pant fan who loves his craft will feel an overriding sense of joy and exhilaration just seeing him hit Leach for four sixes few minutes after India were down and out at 73 for 4. Or just smack James Anderson through the cover region.

If one is talking about a Test cricket fan then exasperation can take over just thinking about the possibilities had he decided to exercise some caution. Pant has quite literally thrown away Test hundreds four times in his short career.

But then that's Pant. There won't be any middle path and perhaps the Indian team management will now try to mould itself rather than trying to change him which obviously didn't work for both parties.

Just like they don't want to change Cheteshwar Pujara, whose 73 off 143 balls over nearly four hours, was in complete contrast to Pant's pyrotechnics.

The Indian team's 'PPP' model -- the 'Pant-Pujara Partnership' worked and even more so because the senior player was dispatching those boundary balls during their 119 runs stand in just over 24 overs.

But then Virat Kohli, who looked a touch dejected in the end, wouldn't mind if Pant's shot had sailed into the stands. Pujara's pull had bounced off Ollie Pope stationed at forward short leg off Bess only to lob into the waiting hands of Rory Burns.

Bess easily impressed as he got the ball to dip and drift, something that worked for him while outfoxing Virat Kohli (11), who was caught at forward short leg.

Ajinkya Rahane (1) was brilliantly caught by Joe Root when a full toss dipped on him at the final moment. This was after Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubman Gill (29 off 28 balls) were dismissed by Jofra Archer (16-3-52-2).

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
app
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021 ** Chennai: Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000060A)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021 ** Chennai: Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000060A)(PTI)
cricket

England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:03 PM IST
At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England off-spinner Dom Bess(Twitter)
England off-spinner Dom Bess(Twitter)
cricket

'Kohli got opened up': Butcher explains how Bess got India captain out

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST
India vs England: Mark Butcher said Dom Bess did well to keep Virat Kohli quiet before getting one to drift and bounce to find his inside edge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers(Twitter)
West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers(Twitter)
cricket

Debutant Kyle Mayers shatters records to help West Indies achieve a historic win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Kyle Mayers became the first player to score a double ton on the fourth innings of a Test match on debut. The big left-hander remained unbeaten on 210 and also scored the winning runs in the dying stages of Day 5 on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)
cricket

Not very often you see Virat being quiet: Laxman on how Bess got Kohli's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England’s favour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
cricket

‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become 'lot more consistent'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Pant targeted England spinner Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'We have had some soft dismissals': Cheteshwar Pujara on India's batting

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:42 PM IST
At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir(Reuters)
Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir(Reuters)
cricket

'Greatest match-winner India ever had': Gambhir hails Kumble

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:06 PM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Gautam Gambhir replied: "The greatest match-winner India ever had! Take a bow, legend! Anil Kumble."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted on farmers' protest. (Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted on farmers' protest. (Getty Images)
cricket

Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • NCP president Sharad Pawar said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers' issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dom Bess and England celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. (BCCI)
Dom Bess and England celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. (BCCI)
cricket

'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • India vs England: India were reduced to 73/4 before Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to rebuild the innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Joe Root took a one-handed catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of India vs England Test in Chennai. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s stunning catch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
cricket

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
cricket

With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer advised Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
cricket

WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP