We would expect players to abide by what's required: Virat Kohli after Varun Chakravarthy's fails fitness test

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was selected for the T20I series against England and had the chance to make his Team India debut. However, the 29-year-old spinner failed to clear the fitness test and was ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series. Chakravarthy was first selected for the Australia tour but was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The new India selection committee selected Chakravarthy for the England series

Chakravarthy was included in the India T20 squad for the series against England starting on March 12 after recovering from his shoulder injury. But as it turned out, Chakravarthy failed to clear the fitness at the National Cricket Academy repeatedly.

READ | ‘Prime focus would be on them’: Kohli names ‘the favourites’ to win World T20

"Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.

"However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked about the spinner in the pre-match conference and he minced no words in saying that Team India operates on very high level of fitness and individuals need to abide by the rules.

"Look individuals need to understand the systems that have been created for the Indian cricket team," Kohli was very clear on where he stood on the issue.

"We should operate at the very high levels of fitness and skills and that's why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country.

"We would expect players to abide by what's required to be a part of Team India. There shouldn't be space for any compromise, in that regard."

Chakravarthy did his rehabilitation at the NCA but hasn't played any national level competitive match and again failed the YoYo (17.1) and 2km (8 minutes) fitness test.