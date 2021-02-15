India vs England: ‘What a knock’- Laxman, Harbhajan, Michael Vaughan and others applaud Ashwin’s terrific ton on Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin cherished a special moment on Monday as he slammed his fifth Test century in front of the home crowd at Chepauk. Batting on the third day of the second Test against England, Ashwin scored a magnificent 106 off 148 balls, including 14 boundaries and a maximum.

With the hundred, Ashwin also became only the 2nd player after England great Ian Botham to hit a hundred and pick up a 5-wicket haul in the same Test. Also, this is Ashwin's first Test ton against a team other than West Indies.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity came up with special messages on social media to laud Ashwin’s efforts against England.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman said that the off-spinner showed the Chennai pitch was certainly ‘not impossible’ to bat on.

“Great things never come from comfort zone and this is great knock from @ashwinravi99. Also showed it’s going to be hard batting on this pitch but hard does not mean impossible. Nothing but RESPECT Ash,” Laxman tweeted.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and Ashwin's Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik also heaped praises on the off-spinner.

“As much as I enjoyed Ashwin’s knock, I loved Sirajs beaming smile,fist pumps and celebrations when @ashwinravi99 got to his 100. Here is a man who puts others before self. I hope that character trait is backed as much as much as every other skill set he possesses #absolutege,” tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

“Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99!!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class,” tweeted former England skipper Vaughan.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Class 100 Simply outstanding @ashwinravi99 take a bow Man bowing deeply.. showing everyone how to bat and bowl on this track.. well done.

Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you Clapping hands sign Ashwin, what an all round performance!"

"What an outstanding performance from @ashwinravi99 . The fifer followed by a brilliant hundred in the second innings . Top class," tweeted Mithali Raj.

"What a knock @ashwinravi99. A well deserved treat for the chennai crowds. Now make it a 10fer for the game and wrap this game up in style," wrote Abhinav Mukund.

Ashwin formed a crucial 49-run stand with Mohammed Siraj and the duo took the hosts' score to 286 and the lead was extended to 481 runs. Now, England has been set a target of 482 to win the second Test.