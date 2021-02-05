India vs England: 'What is he supposed to do?': Cricket fraternity questions Kuldeep Yadav's omission from playing XI
India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once again left out of the playing XI as the Virat Kohli-led team stepped out to take on England in the first Test in Chennai. The Indian team suffered a blow with allrounder Axar Patel getting ruled out of the first Test after complaining of pain in his left knee at the training session on Thursday.
The BCCI announced the inclusion of Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar in the squad. But when the playing XI was announced for the first Test by skipper Kohli, Nadeem made it into the team along with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, but Kuldeep was left out.
India vs England 1st Test - LIVE!
Kuldeep also did not get a chance to play in the four Tests in Australia despite senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav, all getting ruled out due to injuries as the series progressed. The cricket fraternity, on Friday, questioned why Kuldeep was not picked against England.
Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root found himself with a rebuilding job in his 100th test after the tourists squandered a steady start. England got off to a strong start after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley forged a 63-run opening stand, looking hardly perturbed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Burns made 33 before attempting a reckless reverse-sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin, while Dan Lawrence fell lbw to Jasprit Bumrah before he could open his account.
Root himself survived a close run-out chance and was batting on four, with Sibley on 26 at the break. Earlier, Root won the toss and elected to bat, thus avoiding the tricky task of batting in the fourth innings on a crumbling wicket.
(With Reuters inputs)
