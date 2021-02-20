IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: You never know with the SG pink ball, it might swing or not, says Cheteshwar Pujara
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. File(AFP)
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. File(AFP)
cricket

India vs England: You never know with the SG pink ball, it might swing or not, says Cheteshwar Pujara

India annihilated England by 317 runs in a rank-turner at Chepauk to level the four-match series one-all and all eyes are now on the pitch here for the third Test begins from february 24.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:54 PM IST

The pink ball usually moves around a lot in twilight but India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said it is difficult to predict how much the SG ball will swing in the first ever Test under lights at the refurbished Motera Stadium here.

India annihilated England by 317 runs in a rank-turner at Chepauk to level the four-match series one-all and all eyes are now on the pitch here for the third Test begins from february 24.

India do not have a lot of experience with the pink-ball, having played just two games.

"We are not sure how much the ball is going to swing around for this particular Test," Pujara said in a virtual media interaction after the first net session.

"Early on it might swing a bit, but maybe going forward as the match progresses, it might not be a lot of swing but we never know with the pink ball it's very difficult to predict."

Pujara said the pitch looked a decent one to him but "a lot could change with three-four days left for the Test".

"It's a different ball game with the red ball. With the pink ball, it's very difficult to judge or assess anything before the match begins because sometimes you're expecting something but it turns out something else with a pink ball.

"I would just try to keep things very simple as a player, and not worry too much about the pitch," Pujara said.

"I've played so many Test matches but with pink ball I also don't have enough experience. I don't think experience matters a lot when you are playing just one off game in a Test series with the pink ball," he said.

On the Motera stadium, he said: "It's a new stadium, it's a new pitch. Once we play more games we'll get to know about the pitch. But it's a beautiful stadium we all are enjoying here. We had a gym session yesterday.

"Personally, I've some fond memories of the last time I played in 2012 which was right after my engagement."

"In the old stadium, it was helpful for the spinners. But if you bat well, there was value for your shots. The ball would reverse as well. I will always remember the Test," he said recalling his 206 not out against England here in November 2012.

India have so far hosted a solitary pink ball Test against Bangladesh on a green top at Eden Gardens in November 2019 as they bulldozed their neighbours by an innings and 46 runs inside three days.

But against England who boast of a star-studded pace line up in James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, such a move could backfire.

Pujara said they're unsure whether to keep a grass cover or not.

"To be honest it's very difficult to predict whether you can keep the grass cover or can take it off.

"We are in a stage where we don't have a lot of experience as players but we are trying to figure out... We'll see.

"It's very difficult to say anything about it because we have played just one day-night game (in India) which was with the SG ball. The domestic games (Duleep Trophy), was with Kookaburra balls.

"I feel it's an important game for us to qualify for the World Test Championship so we would try to focus on the things what we want to do as a team and make sure that we win this Test," he added.

India had a horror show in their last pink ball Test, against Australia in Adelaide, where they crashed to their lowest-ever total of 36 to succumb to an eight-wicket defeat.

Pujara said playing a pink-ball game at home is a different challenge altogether.

"It was a different ballgame altogether, we were playing in Australia. The ball was swinging around a lot and we had a bad session, one and half hours of poor batting that led to the disaster.

"Here we are playing in our own conditions, the ball is also different with the SG ball and the guys have played a (pink ball) Test with the SG ball so we are pretty confident that we will put up a good show."

The India No 3 has not been able to convert his starts and was dismissed by English leftarm spinner Jack Leach in successive Tests at Chepauk.

But Pujara said he's confident about his batting and preparation and a three-figure mark is just "a matter of time".

"I've got good starts but there have been two unfortunate dismissals. I'm doing well in preparation and confident about my batting. I'm sure a three-figure score will come soon and it's just a matter of time," he said.

Asked if Hardik Pandya can make the eleven, he added: " It's good to see him back in his rhythm. He seems in good nick. I'm not allowed to say anything at this stage. We still have few more days for the team."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheteshwar pujara india vs england

Related Stories

Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST
India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
READ FULL STORY
Team India trains at Motera.
Team India trains at Motera.
cricket

Team India trains in Motera ahead of 3rd Test against England - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
India vs England: The third Test between the two sides will be a Day/Night affair and will be played at the world's biggest stadium - Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST
India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India trains at Motera.
Team India trains at Motera.
cricket

Team India trains in Motera ahead of 3rd Test against England - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
India vs England: The third Test between the two sides will be a Day/Night affair and will be played at the world's biggest stadium - Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

'We play on seaming tracks when we go overseas,' Pujara on Chennai pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
India vs England: India won the 2nd Test against England easily by 317 runs - with R Ashwin proving to be the hero with both bat and the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Proud of your success': Tendulkar lauds Kohli for sharing 'personal experience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ishan Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Clarke suggests Smith might pick up injury before IPL due to low auction price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
cricket

Will push for T20 WC's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: Mani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
Australia's Matthew Wade, right, watches as he hits the ball to India's Jasprit Bumrah to be out caught during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)
cricket

'Something I'd never done': Wade reveals his 'only regret' from India series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were injured during the first two Test matches and Australia decided to promote Wade to bat with Joe Burns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
cricket

New players bring a lot of experience to the squad, says Shreyas Iyer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The runner-up of the previous IPL season acquired the services of experienced players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players in Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. File(AFP)
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. File(AFP)
cricket

You never know with the SG pink ball, it might swing or not: Pujara

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:54 PM IST
India annihilated England by 317 runs in a rank-turner at Chepauk to level the four-match series one-all and all eyes are now on the pitch here for the third Test begins from february 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
File image of Kings XI Punjab.(HT Archive)
cricket

We have addressed our fast bowling concerns, : Punjab Kings CEO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Though their top four batsmen were on fire in the most recent IPL, Punjab's pace department leaked runs in the death overs and lacked firepower in the middle-order with Glenn Maxwell not performing as per expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP