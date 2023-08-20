India vs Ireland Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

Leading 1-0 in the ongoing three-match series, India will be aiming to grab a series-clinching victory against Ireland in the second T20I, on Sunday, at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. In what turned out to be a rain-affected first T20I, the visitors came out on top with a two-run victory. India were set a target of 46 runs, courtesy of the DLS method, although initially Ireland posted 139/7 in 20 overs. India face Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday.(PTI)

Chasing their target, India reached 47/2 in 6.5 overs as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten with a knock of 19 runs off 16 balls, including a four and a six. Meanwhile, his opener partner Yashasvi Jaiswal registered 24 off 23 balls, packed with two fours and a six. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma was left annoyed, getting dismissed for a golden duck. For the home side's bowling department, Craig Young took two wickets.

Initially, Ireland were restricted to 139/7, courtesy of two-wicket hauls by captain Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi. Bumrah was making his international comeback after a lengthy absence due to injury. Meanwhile, Krishna was making his T20I debut, alongside fellow debutant Rinku Singh, who also received his maiden India call-up. Barry McCarthy top-scored in the match with an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 33 deliveries, including four fours and four sixes.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live streaming details

When is India vs Ireland second T20I match?

The India vs Ireland second T20I will be played on August 20, 2023.

Where will India vs Ireland second T20I be played?

The India vs Ireland second T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland.

At what time does the India vs Ireland second T20I start?

The India vs Ireland second T20I will start at 7:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Ireland second T20I live?

The India vs Ireland second T20I will be broadcast live on Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Ireland second T20I for free?

The live streaming of India vs Ireland second T20I will be available on the JioCinema website and app for free. Viewers can also catch the live updates here at hindustantimes.com.

India squad for Ireland series: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad for India series: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

