India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs MAS live on TV and online

The Ayush Mhatre-led India will take on Malaysia in their final Group A fixture of the U19 Asia Cup on Tuesday, December 16, in Dubai. India have been riding high on the back of comprehensive victories against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, and they will start the upcoming fixture as the firm favourites. The spotlight will once again be on the opening batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who endured a rare failure against Pakistan, scoring just five runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 171 runs against UAE.(Screengrab/SonyLIV)

Suryavanshi began the tournament with a bang, smashing 171 runs off 95 balls, with the help of nine boundaries and 14 sixes, setting the record for most maximums in a single youth ODI innings. However, he failed to set the stage on fire against Pakistan, and the 14-year-old would now hope to come back to his own old scoring ways against Malaysia.

India will aim to get some much-needed practice before the all-important semi-final, which will be played on Friday, December 19. Skipper Mhatre will also aim to get a long knock behind his name after failing to stay at the crease for a long haul in the opening two fixtures.

Squads:

India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu(wicketkeeper), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil.

Malaysia U19: Deeaz Patro (captain), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie, Mohammad Hairil (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details about the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia:

When will the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia be played?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia will be played on Tuesday, December 16, at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM IST.

Where will the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia be played?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia will be played at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Which channels will broadcast the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia be available?

The U19 Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.