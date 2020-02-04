India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

cricket

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:11 IST

Rohit Sharma’s absence notwithstanding, India will look to continue their purple patch in New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the first of three ODIs at Seddon Park on Wednesday. India skipper Virat Kohli will undoubtedly miss the services of his deputy, but the Kiwis will also be without skipper Kane Williamson for the first two games.

While Rohit being ruled out of the series has to an extent been neutralised by Williamson’s injury, the Indians will still want to keep a clean mind when they take the field and not think too much about their 5-0 win in the T20I series. But they have had a good run in ODIs recently as they came from behind to beat Australia in the last series they played before embarking on the New Zealand tour.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match begins at 7:30 AMIST on Wednesday (February 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

