India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI - Multiple debuts, new opening pair expected, no Rishabh Pant

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:46 IST

With the injury to Rohit Sharma, India will be forced to alter their playing combination. Virat Kohli has already confirmed a debut for Prithvi Shaw and the young man will walk out to open the innings. Mayank Agarwal, who has replaced Rohit Sharma, could be another debutant for India. The bowling combination looks fairly settled with the fast bowlers leading the charge.

Here in this article, we take a look at India’s predicted XI for the first match at Hamilton:

Prithvi Shaw

“It is unfortunate that Rohit cannot be part of the ODI series, the impact he has had is there for everyone to see. We do not have any ODI tournaments to look up to, so it is ideal for him to get recovered. In ODI cricket, Prithvi is definitely going to start, KL will play in the middle-order. We want him to get accustomed to keep and play in the middle,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI. This means Prithvi, who was in fine form in the A series, will get a crack to bolster his international credentials.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has replaced Rohit Sharma in the squad and with India preferring KL Rahul in the middle order, he too is in line to make an ODI debut. The right-hander has been prolific in Test cricket and this is his chance to stake a claim even in limited-overs cricket.

Virat Kohli

The captain opted to rest in the final T20I and now will be expected to march out and take guard at number 3. He was in good form for India in the T20I series as well as in the Australia series and in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the captain has to be the main man.

Shreyas Iyer

In the Australia series, Shreyas Iyer gave a great of his temperament in the final match and he continued to prosper in the T20I series against New Zealand, Now, with this series, he has the chance to nail down this number 4 spot for good.

KL Rahul

In the pre-match presser, Virat Kohli confirmed KL Rahul will continue batting in the middle order. This also means that he will take the wicket-keeping gloves - a role he has been nailing in the recent past. “KL will play in the middle-order. We want him to get accustomed to keep and play in the middle,” Kohli told reporters.

Manish Pandey

With KL Rahul taking up the spot in the middle order, India have the luxury of playing Manish Pandey as a specialist batsman lower down the order. Manish was brilliant in the final T20I and this should give him the confidence to be a consistent performer as a finisher for India.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as an indispensable member of India’s limited over squad and is now the side’s premier all-rounder. He was brilliant in the T20I series and now, will hold the key even in the ODIs, both with the bat and ball.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has found great rhythm in white ball cricket and now with Jasprit Bumrah for company, he will be expected to wreak havoc in the ODI series, especially after his exploits in the T20I series.

Kuldeep Yadav

With the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, India could opt for Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal as the other spinner in the squad. Kuldeep was decent in the Australia series, but did not feature in the just-concluded T20I series. He will be keen to prove his mettle in the series.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini should be preferred over Shardul Thakur owing to his extra pace and the ability to pick up wickets both up front with the new ball and then towards the end with his accurate yorkers.

Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will have to set the tone with the new ball. His magical spell in the final T20I showed why he is special and he will be key to Virat Kohli’s plan.

India’s predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal. Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah