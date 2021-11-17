‘Can't play them or in positions that aren't ideal’: Ex-India player laments ‘unfair’ team selection ahead of NZ T20Is

Ahead of the opening T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur, former Test cricketer Aakash Chopra said it will be extremely difficult to pick the playing XI of the hosts. The 16-member India squad for the three-match series have five openers in it (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Venkatesh Iyer).

Chopra, who has played 10 Tests, feels that the Men In Blue will have to make adjustments and play the batters in position which “aren’t ideal for them”, pointing fingers at the team selection.

Almost impossible to pick the India playing XI for tonight without being a little unfair on a few players—either can’t play them or play them in positions that aren’t ideal for them. Such has been the selection. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 17, 2021

Chopra also mentioned that the team management will have to pick one spinner between R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, before adding all-rounder Axar Patel will be a sure pick in the playing XI.

The other issue is dew…which is going to be loads considering the venues and the weather. Can’t play three spinners. Will have to leave out one between Ashwin and Chahal. Axar plays as he’s the only all-rounder in the side who could bat at 7. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 17, 2021

After a dismal show in the T20 World Cup in UAE, Team India will look to make amends when they host tournament runners-up New Zealand, starting from Wednesday.

Former T20I skipper Virat Kohli has been rested along with other senior pros, while Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time captain for the first time. His opening partner KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been elevated as the team's vice-captain, who feels the preparation for the next World Cup, which will be played in Australia in 2022, starts from this series.

