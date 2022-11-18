Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

cricket
Published on Nov 18, 2022 07:27 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

With new captain Hardik Pandya at the helm, India will face off against hosts New Zealand in the 1st T20I on Friday.(twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India is ready to start afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. With new captain Hardik Pandya at the helm, India will face off against hosts New Zealand in the 1st T20I on Friday. Seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the tour and Team India is sporting a young team. The likes of youngsters Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel and Sanju Samson are in the squad.

The 2007 world champions are under criticism over their pedestrian brand of T20 cricket. Therefore cricket fans are expecting an aggressive approach from captain Pandya. If that happens, they might see plenty of power-hitting in the match with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, leading by example for the visitors.

New Zealand has rested premier fast bowler Trent Boult for the T20I series. However, the big guns like Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen who played in the T20 World Cup are in the squad. Kane Williamson is the captain for the hosts.

Here are the live streaming details for the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Friday, November 18, 2022
